Tokyo reports 986 new coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 986 new cases of the coronavirus, down 84 from Saturday and the first time since Jan 12 that the number has been below 1,000.

The number (527 men and 459 women) is the result of 10,796 tests conducted on Jan 21.

By age group, the most number of cases were people in their 20s (191), followed by 148 in their 50s, 143 in their 30s, 125 in their 40s, 101 in their 60s, 90 in their 70s and 88 in their 80s. Also, 64 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 156, unchanged from Saturday, health officials said.  

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

3 Comments
Serious question...If I don't believe these numbers am I a conspiracy theorist? Because it should work both ways, no matter what side of the fence you are on.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I take it all back. J-Gov and the expert panel proved themselves to be a bunch of geniuses. Who needs any strict measures, when urging izakayas to close at 8 is alone sufficient to contain the virus. The world really needs to follow the "Japan Model."

/s

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Lately, close to every call to the covid hotline is forced to get tested via private clinic, that is why the “sudden decrease” without any apparent reason.

Positive cases from private clinics do not count to the official daily tally.

We are talking about tens of thousands of tests per day, as private clinics have more testing capacity these days.

Coincidence?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I don't know rick looks fake to me

0 ( +0 / -0 )

