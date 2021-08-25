Tokyo reports 4,228 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 4,228 new coronavirus cases, up eight from Tuesday and 1,158 down from last Tuesday.

The average for Tokyo over the past seven days stands at 4,471.4

People in their 20s (1,179 cases), their 30s (890) and their 40s (663) accounted for the highest numbers, while 725 cases were aged under 19.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 277, up nine from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,964, up 29 from Tuesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

