Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 5 coronavirus cases

3 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported five new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Tuesday and down 25 from last Wednesday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 58, down two from Tuesday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Brilliant! Let's keep it low. No need to rush up opening the borders. Just be sure to help out local businesses and go to travel! So fortunate to live in Japan during all of this where they avoided all of the ridiculous mandates and lockdowns.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Jeez, you feel if they don't have a look at opening the border with these numbers then they never will.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Even if there will be ZERO new infection and ZERO reported death, Japan will still not open their border until further meetings with LDP-appointed senmonka is done.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

So fortunate to live in Japan during all of this where they avoided all of the ridiculous mandates and lockdowns.

How do you do it? I mean, how do you get away with never having your posts deleted? If I click your name, you've written a similar point many times. You must be a moderator.

Surely on a wind up. Surely.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Until the USA and some of the countries in Europe can quell the voice of anti-vaxxers and get the eligible population vaccinated up to the 80-85% level Japan will NOT open the borders freely. It'snot just about being vaccinated. I'd love them to. i want to travel, but its NOT going to happen. Not until the Northern Hemisphere winter is over.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog