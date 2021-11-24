Tokyo reports 5 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported five new coronavirus cases, down 12 from Tuesday and down 25 from last Wednesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is eight, unchanged from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 58, down two from Tuesday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
3 Comments
joffy
Brilliant! Let's keep it low. No need to rush up opening the borders. Just be sure to help out local businesses and go to travel! So fortunate to live in Japan during all of this where they avoided all of the ridiculous mandates and lockdowns.
Rob
Jeez, you feel if they don't have a look at opening the border with these numbers then they never will.
xamurai
Even if there will be ZERO new infection and ZERO reported death, Japan will still not open their border until further meetings with LDP-appointed senmonka is done.
Thomas Goodtime
How do you do it? I mean, how do you get away with never having your posts deleted? If I click your name, you've written a similar point many times. You must be a moderator.
Surely on a wind up. Surely.
theResident
Until the USA and some of the countries in Europe can quell the voice of anti-vaxxers and get the eligible population vaccinated up to the 80-85% level Japan will NOT open the borders freely. It'snot just about being vaccinated. I'd love them to. i want to travel, but its NOT going to happen. Not until the Northern Hemisphere winter is over.