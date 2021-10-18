Tokyo reports 29 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, down 11 from Sunday and 20 down from last Monday. It is the lowest figure for Tokyo so far this year.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 31, down four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 312, down five from Sunday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Keep wearing masks and keep the borders locked down.
Simian Lane
we’re 29 cases away from having NOTHING to talk about
Reckless
Amazing! Now is the time to open the border both ways for vaccinated travelers.
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Nothing to say. I wish everybody in good health.
Rob
The November/December period will hopefully see Japan follow the lead of countries with similarly vaccinated populations by announcing the reopening of international borders.
Fully-vaccinated travellers who test negative before, and after, arrival are no more a threat than someone living in Japan an at this point.
Jordi Puentealto
Amazingly suspicious.
xamurai
The best news so far!
Reckless
Suspiciously amazing!
joffy
More Tokyoites probably have the flu.