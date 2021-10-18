Tokyo reports 29 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, down 11 from Sunday and 20 down from last Monday. It is the lowest figure for Tokyo so far this year.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 31, down four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 312, down five from Sunday.





