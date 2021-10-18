Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 29 coronavirus cases

9 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, down 11 from Sunday and 20 down from last Monday. It is the lowest figure for Tokyo so far this year.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 31, down four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 312, down five from Sunday.


Keep wearing masks and keep the borders locked down.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

we’re 29 cases away from having NOTHING to talk about

5 ( +8 / -3 )

Amazing! Now is the time to open the border both ways for vaccinated travelers.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Nothing to say. I wish everybody in good health.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

The November/December period will hopefully see Japan follow the lead of countries with similarly vaccinated populations by announcing the reopening of international borders.

Fully-vaccinated travellers who test negative before, and after, arrival are no more a threat than someone living in Japan an at this point.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Amazingly suspicious.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The best news so far!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Suspiciously amazing!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

More Tokyoites probably have the flu.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

