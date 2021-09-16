Tokyo reports 831 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 831 new coronavirus cases, down 221 from Wednesday and 844 down from last Thursday. It is the 25th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.
People in their 20s (213 cases) and their 40s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 138 cases were aged under 20.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 182, down 16 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,743, down 91 from Wednesday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
Wow! Japan is doing great compared to US here in America...How? You have trains and live closer together..
More encouraging news.
Our anti-vaxxers were predicting very high levels of vaccine hesitancy among the Japanese.
They were wrong. No surprise there.
This is good news.
I really can't wait for the day that this isn't "news" anymore. Maybe an end-of-the-week blurb is all that will be needed. Until then, it's undeniable now that these figures are not manipulated, and that vaccinations are the reasons why. With over 63% of the population having at least one jab.
Good low numbers, all falling, it’s going well. Important to open up very soon, small businesses and tourist spots need custom. Elderly vaccinated, hopefully those with underlying health issues and the obese do too. With the most vulnerable protected we will continue to see low numbers but boosters look likely soon for some.
we know lockdowns are no good and cause many mental health issues especially for the children and the elderly. Living with Covid is what we have to do but be prepared to implement measures if things don’t go to plan.
Yep, this 2 year long covid madness is finally coming to an end. Sure, maybe there'll be another "spike" in the future, but with everyone vaccinated, it really won't make a difference anymore. It seems like everyone in the world is finally coming out of their bunkers and getting back to normal.
A spike is a spike.
Yes, we might get another sudden increase ( aka a ‘spike’ ).
If this dramatic increase ( also known as a ‘spike’ ) comes, let’s hope it isn’t due to a nastier variant.
Ffs,
Good news indeed! But with all due respect, asking for a return back to before Corona times might be a little too early. And the always elderly as well as obese comments . . . . don't know about that! Too many younger folks experience Covid problems now.
Good news. Can finally see a little light. Reckon there will be less than 15 comments on this topic today.
ScorpionToday 05:05 pm JST
Much less testing in Japan - and far fewer fatties.
Obviously, vaccinations have had a positive effect on case numbers. However, the sudden and huge change does seem a little odd. I'm not generally some conspiracy wackadoodle. But, this has been a huge decrease in a very short amount of time. And, it's right before an election, when the current party in power is getting horrible approval ratings, especially in regard to Covid.
It reminds me of when fuel prices go down right before an election in the US, when those who control the prices want the existing administration to remain in power. (Or, conversely, go up, when they want the one in power to lose.) Or, more appropriately, like the Covid numbers in FL recently found being manipulated to make that administration look better.
The elderly and the obese are the most at risk from Covid, it’s scientific fact. It’s important that the highest risk categories are protected. Young people at risk are very low, if you see the figures in Japan and compare with case numbers it shows the risk remains very low. There are more now because Delta is more transmissible so infections increase. There is always a danger in life, it’s best to work out what to do individually, a 21 year old in good health needs a different approach to a 85 year old with diabetes.
A healthier population? Check out the obesity rate in the US and have your mind boggled.
Hundreds of millions of hotel reservations, tens of millions of restaurant reservations, tens of millions of international trips, hundreds of millions of domestic trips, hundreds of thousands of weddings, millions of new car purchases, thousands upon thousands of cruises, millions of suits and business shoes, and all other kinds of sales CANCELLED all because of a virus you need to take a test to see if you have and a vaccine that is so safe you are being forced to take.
Yeah, this is working out great.
And the award for the most repetitive poster goes to.... ffs.
These numbers are useless without knowing how many tests were done. Can someone please post the numbers since they never put this into the article?
Some people must be frantically checking now if the number of tests in the past 25 days are lower than the number of tests the same 25 days prior =)
Of course it should be no surprise if they are, it's actually should be expected.
But to some it will be an affirmation of govt manipulation