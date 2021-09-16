Tokyo reports 831 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 831 new coronavirus cases, down 221 from Wednesday and 844 down from last Thursday. It is the 25th straight day that the daily figure has been lower than the same day of the previous week.

People in their 20s (213 cases) and their 40s (145) accounted for the highest numbers, while 138 cases were aged under 20.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 182, down 16 from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,743, down 91 from Wednesday.

