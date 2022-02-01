Tokyo reports 14,445 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 14,445 new coronavirus cases, up 2,694 from Monday and up 1,632 from last Tuesday.

By age group, 2,824 cases were in their 20s, 2,549 in their 30s, 2,279 in their 40s and 1,469 in their 50s, while 1,642 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,079 younger than 10.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 804, up 21 fromMonday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,660), Shizuoka (1,515), Gunma (1,172), Hiroshima (1,056), Okayama (1,055), Gifu (1,049), Shiga (783), Kagoshima (744), Okinawa (715 plus a further 49 among U.S. military personnel), Mie (607), Nagasaki (584), Nagano (539), Saga (532), Miyagi (496), Oita (459), Fukushima (402), Aomori (368), Niigata (351), Ehime (344), Kagawa (324), Yamaguchi (323), Yamagata (284), Kochi (264), Akita (257), Ishikawa (255), Toyama (181), Fukui (180), Tokushima (154) and Tottori (139).

Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.

External Link

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

