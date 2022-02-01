Tokyo reports 14,445 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 14,445 new coronavirus cases, up 2,694 from Monday and up 1,632 from last Tuesday.
By age group, 2,824 cases were in their 20s, 2,549 in their 30s, 2,279 in their 40s and 1,469 in their 50s, while 1,642 were aged between 10 and 19, and 2,079 younger than 10.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 29, up three from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 804, up 21 fromMonday.
Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hokkaido (2,660), Shizuoka (1,515), Gunma (1,172), Hiroshima (1,056), Okayama (1,055), Gifu (1,049), Shiga (783), Kagoshima (744), Okinawa (715 plus a further 49 among U.S. military personnel), Mie (607), Nagasaki (584), Nagano (539), Saga (532), Miyagi (496), Oita (459), Fukushima (402), Aomori (368), Niigata (351), Ehime (344), Kagawa (324), Yamaguchi (323), Yamagata (284), Kochi (264), Akita (257), Ishikawa (255), Toyama (181), Fukui (180), Tokushima (154) and Tottori (139).
Editor: Story will be updated later with more nationwide numbers.
impudicus
Is there information about which corona type is spreading? Still only have coworkers with Delta infections in west Japan. Everyone talking about omicron.
Thomas Goodtime
Still too high. Where is this peak people speak of? Seems Western countries population were better equipped genetically to handle the threat of this variant.
That won't go down well with the right wing here.
Tora
What's the point of counting cases among US military personnel in Okinawa? In that case, include bases on the mainland as well, and all non-Japanese for that matter. What are they trying to do here?
Don't know of any other place that counts cases like this. /Diamond Princess
Thomas Goodtime
It's called thinly veiled prejudice @Tora.
klausdorth
Slower but still increasing!
Higher numbers here in Ehime, too.
More to come tomorrow.
justasking
@Thomas Goodtime
That's just wishful thinking on their part. Cases in the west, and even in SEA like the Philippines, have peaked and went down weeks ago, because they started the booster almost right after the cases started rising again.
In Japan, they have an arbitrary rule of 6-months, even though studies shows that immunity wanes way earlier especially for Omicron variant.
P. Smith
ToraToday 05:05 pm JST
I’m just guessing, but it may be because military personnel have access to separate medical facilities.
blastcaptain
A little while back I posted links to the goals of the clinical trial on Ivermectin conducted by Kowa Pharmaceuticals of Nagoya. I can't find it now, guess it was misplaced or something. Trial K-237 if you're interested.
Yesterday, Kowa had a press release on the results of the Phase III Confirmatory Study of their clinical trial and found that Ivermectin is effective against Omicron in addition to the other variants. Ivermectin neutralizes spike proteins... all spike proteins.
https://jp.reuters.com/article/kowa-ivermectin-idJPKBN2K50B7
This is national news now. Reuters, Asahi, Yahoo, Jiji, Chunichi, it's all there. I couldn't find anything on Kyodo News though.
When Mexico sells Ivermectin over the counter everywhere, there is no reason for the country that discovered it to not have supplies easily available.
With there not being enough capacity to diagnose and treat patients in overstretched clinics and hospitals, there is a demand that more be done to save lives.
CommodoreFlag
Okinawa peaked last week and case numbers are now decreasing.*
*https://ryukyushimpo.jp/news/entry-1463024.html
Tokyo won't be far behind.
Good
I already feel better. Now I get the rest of the week and next off but have nothing to do and can't in good conscience go out.
CommodoreFlag
Omicron waves started earlier in the West so they peaked earlier.
ian
Aren't they just starting the trial?