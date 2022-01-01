Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wait for their turn to offer prayers at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo early Saturday. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
national

Tokyo reports 79 new coronavirus cases

11 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 79 new coronavirus cases, up one from Friday and 41 more than last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 51, up two from Friday.

11 Comments
Right....287 in Okinawa. 235 among the US Military, and 52 for the rest!

Over 3 times more in Okinawa alone, with less than 10% of the population of Tokyo. Which is bigger news?

https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/-/888501

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Right....287 in Okinawa. 235 among the US Military, and 52 for the rest

Please provide the tests number as well for an accurate comparison.

A military base is most likely under strict monitoring hence the cases.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

My family calls from overseas and laughs about these numbers. Obviously nonsense.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Only one with severe symptoms!

I think media over exaggerate with this panic!

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Is it all just a hoax?

0 ( +4 / -4 )

I think media over exaggerate with this panic!

Yep. My new year's resolution is no more mask.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

463 new cases - no covid 19 related deaths today.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

The best day for money collection and tickets at the shrines and temples today.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This is very important. https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/

The vaccine according to Pfizer. It's in the fine print.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

My new year resolution is no more BOOSTERS and jabs. Had two and I am not going to destroy my immune system with jabs every 3-6 months, especially since I am young and healthy (not obese).

1 ( +2 / -1 )

I think media over exaggerate with this panic!

Yep. My new year's resolution is no more mask

Nice resolution. I think I'll join you!

I suspect many Japanese realize the masks are no longer useful, but they don't want to be the only ones without a mask. We must set the example to put them at ease...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

