Tokyo reports 79 new coronavirus cases

People wait for their turn to offer prayers at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo early Saturday.

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 79 new coronavirus cases, up one from Friday and 41 more than last Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 51, up two from Friday.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html

