Tokyo reports 79 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 79 new coronavirus cases, up one from Friday and 41 more than last Saturday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is one, unchanged from Friday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 51, up two from Friday.
- External Link
- https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html
11 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Right....287 in Okinawa. 235 among the US Military, and 52 for the rest!
Over 3 times more in Okinawa alone, with less than 10% of the population of Tokyo. Which is bigger news?
https://www.okinawatimes.co.jp/articles/-/888501
gakinotsukai
Please provide the tests number as well for an accurate comparison.
A military base is most likely under strict monitoring hence the cases.
Alan Bogglesworth
My family calls from overseas and laughs about these numbers. Obviously nonsense.
Larr Flint
Only one with severe symptoms!
I think media over exaggerate with this panic!
Good
Is it all just a hoax?
Rob Nads
Yep. My new year's resolution is no more mask.
Mitsuo Matsuyama
463 new cases - no covid 19 related deaths today.
zichi
The best day for money collection and tickets at the shrines and temples today.
Ingvar
This is very important. https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/
The vaccine according to Pfizer. It's in the fine print.
Kingaikokujin
My new year resolution is no more BOOSTERS and jabs. Had two and I am not going to destroy my immune system with jabs every 3-6 months, especially since I am young and healthy (not obese).
Raw Beer
Nice resolution. I think I'll join you!
I suspect many Japanese realize the masks are no longer useful, but they don't want to be the only ones without a mask. We must set the example to put them at ease...