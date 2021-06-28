Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 317 new coronavirus cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 317 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Sunday.

People in their 20s (95 cases) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 564, down three from Sunday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Hoping number of deaths remain/continue to be low/go down

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So many people across all of Japan have suffered so many hardships over the last 18 months. Perhaps government can finally come to understand the erratically oscillating numbers are more indications they have never been in control and their idleness has created more hardships rather that the promised recovery they’ve pledged for too long?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Fukutoshin Line

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Wellness

Traveling Outside Of Japan To Get Vaccinated

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Swearing in Japanese: Why Formal and Informal Speech Is Important

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Families

‘Raising Bilingual Children’ Workshop by Marsha Rosenberg

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #137: Top Japanese Teen Trends in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #136: From Chips to Tuna, ‘Shrinkflation’ Hits Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Chief Relationship Officer Sarah Bull Brings A Personal Touch To Business

Savvy Tokyo