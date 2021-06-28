Tokyo reports 317 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 317 new coronavirus cases, down 69 from Sunday.
People in their 20s (95 cases) and their 30s (61) accounted for the highest numbers.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 41, up four from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 564, down three from Sunday.
ian
Hoping number of deaths remain/continue to be low/go down
snowymountainhell
So many people across all of Japan have suffered so many hardships over the last 18 months. Perhaps government can finally come to understand the erratically oscillating numbers are more indications they have never been in control and their idleness has created more hardships rather that the promised recovery they’ve pledged for too long?