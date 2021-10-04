Tokyo reports 144 coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 144 new coronavirus cases, up 57 from Monday and 104 down from last Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo was 74, three down from Sunday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 655, down 38 from Monday.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
3 Comments
Reckless
Now time to see Kishida's plan to reopen the border to those with jobs waiting in Japan, and for tourism. I think having 10 bureaucratic steps and downloading 3 apps at Haneda airport is way overkill. Will Japan even honor its own vaccine passport?
Zin Mg Mg Zaw
Time to announce the plans to open borders....
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Almost a hundred percent increase. Dads,,,sure glad I am immune.