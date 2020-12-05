Tokyo reports record high 584 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 584 new cases of the coronavirus, up 135 from Friday. The number is the result of 7,624 tests conducted on Dec 2.

The previous record high was 570 on Nov 27.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 43,377.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (137), followed by 110 in their 30s, 95 in their 40s and 83 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 55, up two from Friday, health officials said.

