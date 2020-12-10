Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports record high 602 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported a record high 632 new cases of the coronavirus, up 30 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 9,613 tests conducted on Dec 7.

The previous record high for Tokyo was 584 on Dec 5.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 45,529.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 30s (137), followed by 135 in their 20s, 111 in their 40s and 86 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 59, unchanged from Wednesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

8000 tests up from yesterday.

30 positive up from yesterday.

Is that good?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

