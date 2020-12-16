Tokyo reports record high 678 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 678 new cases of the coronavirus, up 218 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,838 tests conducted on Dec 13.

The previous record high for Tokyo was 621 on Dec 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 48,688.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (184), followed by 123 in their 30s, 107 in their 40s and 94 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down nine from Tuesday, health officials said.

