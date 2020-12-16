Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports record high 678 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported a record high 678 new cases of the coronavirus, up 218 from Tuesday. The number is the result of 1,838 tests conducted on Dec 13.

The previous record high for Tokyo was 621 on Dec 12.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 48,688.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (184), followed by 123 in their 30s, 107 in their 40s and 94 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down nine from Tuesday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later.


678 Confirmed. December 13th test results. 1838 tests. I wonder what diseases the others had which prompted them to be allowed to get tested, and were all of them free or did people pay?

Still booked for travelling to Kyoto and will be cautious as we have been with all our other GoToTravel trips.

-8 ( +2 / -10 )

A 37% positive test rate is more than troubling. That travel campaign was a complete disaster from the start and has worsened the spread.

Stay home where possible, NO bonenkai - and stay safe.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

1838 tests and 678 cases ....that's scarily high percentage. Then again I guess I might be overreacting because we have reached the peak and are beating the virus under J-govt unique model, nipponglory told us so on numerous occasions so it's all good.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Wear masks in public and at work. Everybody. No excuses.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

678 Confirmed. December 13th test results. 1838 tests.

As I often said, comparing directly Sunday's tests with Wednesday's results makes no sense. All the positive tests are not the results of Sunday's tests. It is just the way of reporting.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

GAMBATTE Suga! 

What are you going to do about this mess? Request restaurants to close at 9PM instead of 10PM?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Roughly 30% new infections, now that's quite something.

As those are the Sunday's numbers .... what will the ones for Monday etc. look like?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

”The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down nine from Tuesday, health officials said”

Nine people died yesterday in Tokyo according to local news

4 ( +4 / -0 )

