Customers buy Christmas cakes at a Ginza Cozy Corner cake shop in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: KYODO
national

Tokyo reports record high 888 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 888 new cases of the coronavirus, up 140 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 12,511 tests conducted on Dec 21.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 54,018.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (240), followed by 184 in their 30s, 143 in their 40s and 121 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up four from Wednesday, health officials said.

record high 888

LDP: "Move along! Nothing to see here, move along!"

7 ( +13 / -6 )

1000+ for sure next week, if not this week. Tokyo hospitals will be overrun.

8 ( +12 / -4 )

Inching up to 1000 per day in Tokyo alone. I am shocked the testing number is still tiny for one of the worlds biggest cities. The Tokyo govt MUST step up and take some action NOW.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

And when they health system collapses in the near future and deaths sky-rocket over the holidays because most clinics and hospitals will be closed, they'll say, "Who coulda thunk it? How could we have known? Oh, and the Olympics budget just tripled again, and there's no way it'll be cancelled, and we will loosen restrictions on proximity. Now, how could we have known this would happen?"

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Who coulda thunk it? How could we have known?

Now, how could we have known this would happen?

I expect to see a lot of bowing to the ground and crying on TV.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

From NHK:

121 50s 

49 60s

38 70s

30 80s

6 90s

So that's 244 from the vulnerable population, very likely requiring hospitalization. That's a very large number for an overstretched and unprepared health system.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Any deniers, herd immunity defenders still out there?

People said this months ago: it will get worse.

And how about that age group?

Nope, not the older ones but the folks in their 20s and 30s get infected the most.

Get out that vaccine and lets hope for the best!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

Gold! Gold! Gold you go Japan

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

888

like the gambling number.

Ironic that J gov is gambling with all this situation and hoping for the best!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

My son reluctantly came back to Okinawa from Tokyo, as he is getting concerned, because there seems to be little information on contact tracing, and the numbers just keep rising.

Fortunately he can work remotely so it doesnt matter where he is.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

and no deaths.

just "cases".

thank you for exact information.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Shout to those who chose to live in Tokyo for the "coolness" factor and win brownie points for your friends back home. When disaster strikes, you are the ones that dug your own graves.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

In a country that doesn't do autopsies who really knows the death rate...

The government seriously failed the Japanese people and continues to do so....

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This hasn’t aged well.

“In a characteristically Japanese way, we have all but brought this epidemic under control in the last month and a half,” said Mr Abe. “Surely, it shows the power of the Japan model.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

