Tokyo reports record high 888 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 888 new cases of the coronavirus, up 140 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 12,511 tests conducted on Dec 21.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 54,018.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (240), followed by 184 in their 30s, 143 in their 40s and 121 in their 50s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up four from Wednesday, health officials said.

