Tokyo reports record high 888 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 888 new cases of the coronavirus, up 140 from Wednesday. The number is the result of 12,511 tests conducted on Dec 21.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 54,018.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (240), followed by 184 in their 30s, 143 in their 40s and 121 in their 50s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 73, up four from Wednesday, health officials said.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
7 Comments
Zoroto
LDP: "Move along! Nothing to see here, move along!"
nonu6976
1000+ for sure next week, if not this week. Tokyo hospitals will be overrun.
Fighto!
Inching up to 1000 per day in Tokyo alone. I am shocked the testing number is still tiny for one of the worlds biggest cities. The Tokyo govt MUST step up and take some action NOW.
smithinjapan
And when they health system collapses in the near future and deaths sky-rocket over the holidays because most clinics and hospitals will be closed, they'll say, "Who coulda thunk it? How could we have known? Oh, and the Olympics budget just tripled again, and there's no way it'll be cancelled, and we will loosen restrictions on proximity. Now, how could we have known this would happen?"
Zoroto
I expect to see a lot of bowing to the ground and crying on TV.
Zoroto
From NHK:
121 50s
49 60s
38 70s
30 80s
6 90s
So that's 244 from the vulnerable population, very likely requiring hospitalization. That's a very large number for an overstretched and unprepared health system.
klausdorth
Any deniers, herd immunity defenders still out there?
People said this months ago: it will get worse.
And how about that age group?
Nope, not the older ones but the folks in their 20s and 30s get infected the most.
Get out that vaccine and lets hope for the best!
Cricky
Gold! Gold! Gold you go Japan
AG
888
like the gambling number.
Ironic that J gov is gambling with all this situation and hoping for the best!
Yubaru
My son reluctantly came back to Okinawa from Tokyo, as he is getting concerned, because there seems to be little information on contact tracing, and the numbers just keep rising.
Fortunately he can work remotely so it doesnt matter where he is.
Matej
and no deaths.
just "cases".
thank you for exact information.
NOMINATION
Shout to those who chose to live in Tokyo for the "coolness" factor and win brownie points for your friends back home. When disaster strikes, you are the ones that dug your own graves.
Northernlife
In a country that doesn't do autopsies who really knows the death rate...
The government seriously failed the Japanese people and continues to do so....
Kitchener Leslie
This hasn’t aged well.
“In a characteristically Japanese way, we have all but brought this epidemic under control in the last month and a half,” said Mr Abe. “Surely, it shows the power of the Japan model.”