Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 949 new cases of the coronavirus, up 65 from Friday. The number is the result of 9.502 tests conducted on Dec 23.
The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 55,851.
By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (277), followed by 202 in their 30s, 134 in their 50s, 133 in their 40s and 61 in their 60s.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.
Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.
- External Link
- https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Zoroto
No need to panic. Next week the numbers should be back to the 300-400 range, due to everything being closed, and nobody being around to receive faxes.
Fighto!
Very troubling figures, 10% positive is still far too high. The Tokyo and National governments need to look into declaring an emergency. A campaign needs to start NOW to advise people from Tokyo NOT to return to their hometowns over the holiday period.
Objective
Severe symptoms unchanged. That is the best news from this.
Zoroto
Just a tiny bit late for that...