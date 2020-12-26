Tokyo reports record high 949 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported a record high 949 new cases of the coronavirus, up 65 from Friday. The number is the result of 9.502 tests conducted on Dec 23.

The tally brought Tokyo's cumulative total to 55,851.

By age group, the highest number of cases were people in their 20s (277), followed by 202 in their 30s, 134 in their 50s, 133 in their 40s and 61 in their 60s.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 81, unchanged from Friday, health officials said.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

