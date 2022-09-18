Tokyo reports 8,077 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 8,077 new coronavirus cases, up 59 from Saturday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 25, up one from Saturday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 311, up two from Saturday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (2,927), Hokkaido (2,185), Shizuoka (1,959), Hiroshima (1,898) and Kyoto (1,487).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

