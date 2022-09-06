Tokyo reports 9,486 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 9,486 new coronavirus cases, up 2,190 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 512, down seven from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,011), Hokkaido (3,590), Gifu (3,214), Miyagi (2,377), Nagano (1,988), Gunma (1,824) and Fukushima (1,688).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

