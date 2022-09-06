Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo reports 9,486 new coronavirus cases

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 9,486 new coronavirus cases, up 2,190 from Monday.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 32, down one from Monday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 512, down seven from Monday.

Other prefectures reporting high numbers were Hyogo (5,011), Hokkaido (3,590), Gifu (3,214), Miyagi (2,377), Nagano (1,988), Gunma (1,824) and Fukushima (1,688).

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

That's a 33% decrease from the same day a week ago, and down 56% from the same day two weeks ago.

This wave seems to be dropping a lot faster than past ones, though like the others the drop will start to slow... hopefully though reclassification and travel regulations will move forward regardless.

Nice low numbers relative to the population, particularly in Okinawa.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No need for a lockdown. Mainly because they don't work.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

