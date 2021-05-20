Tokyo reports 843 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday reported 843 new coronavirus cases, up 77 from Wednesday.

People in their 20s (268 cases) and their 30s (152) accounted for the highest numbers, while 131 cases were aged 60 and over.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 69, down four from Wednesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure was 1,288, down five from Wednesday.

Editor: Story will be updated later with nationwide numbers.

