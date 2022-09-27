Tokyo reports 5,327 new coronavirus cases

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 5,327 new coronavirus cases, up 80 from Tuesday.
The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 14, down three from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide number is 204, down 21 from Tuesday.
painkiller
Huge numbers again!
And the 8th wave is coming soon!!
Pickle
Down 25% from a week ago and down 50% from two weeks ago, I hope this trend continues for a while and that the next wave is very small indeed as we have seen elsewhere.
Yes its inevitable that more waves will come, but they will almost certainly be tolerable like in every other country with an earlier outbreak, and shouldn't affect our way of life or strain the healthcare system.
I think mask use among the general public will decline sharply when they see the millions of happy, vibrant and full-of-life tourists flocking to our cities, and seeing people maskless is more normalised.
On a side note: I'm sure the person who translated 入院 治療 等を要する者 as simply 'hospitalized' is adequatelg proficient in both Japanese and English but this was a poor unnuanced translation, owing to the more esoteric and technical language used (afterall we can't expect all translators to be familiar with all terminology in all fields). Sadly this has led some people to believe that there are half a million people undergoing active treatment!
painkiller
PickleToday 05:05 pm JST
Which trend?
The one where Tokyo's rates are up about 3500% from this day last year?
samuraivunyl
My whole family just had it. All three of us. Sore throat, fever and general feeling of being under the weather. We all recovered with no trips to a doctor or hospital in four days. I am sure some people get it a lot worse. However, for most of the population in Japan, it probably won’t be worse than a bad cold fortunately. So when some posters here write ‘ huge numbers ‘ ‘ another wave is coming’ , just ignore them
Pickle
@painkiller
That's two points of reference in a broad timescale. A trend is by definition an ongoing current development.
Using the word incorrectly as you are means that nobody could ever say if any problem is improving or getting worse, only how it compares to a specific point that you have determined. You're effectively eliminating the active nature of the word and there is only 'then' (whatever point you decide fits your agenda best) and 'now'.
Will the trend only have improved by your definition when daily cases fall below those on this day last year?