Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo revises contact tracing strategy, narrowing it to higher-risk cases

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo has revised its contact-tracing strategy to prioritize outreach to higher-risk individuals affected by coronavirus, according to a letter sent by the metropolitan government to public health authorities.

The change comes as a third wave of the pandemic threatens to overwhelm Japan's public health centers, which handle everything from tests and tracing to finding hospital beds.

Despite its early success, experts have warned that the country's strategy to trace clusters of cases rather than conduct mass tests could face limits as virus cases surge nationwide.

Public health officials and doctors have lobbied for months for authorities to increase testing to ensure early detection and contain the spread of the virus.

Since infection cases began to rise in November, public health centre officials have asked to further narrow their contact-tracing efforts due to staffing shortages.

"Regarding epidemiological investigations, each public health center will focus on finding out places and groups that contain people with higher risks," said the Tokyo metropolitan government's letter dated Jan 22 seen by Reuters, referring to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Asked about concerns over scaling back efforts to trace the contacts of every person, Naomi Seki, an official at Tokyo metropolitan government's health bureau, told Reuters the new policy would help public health workers cope with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture has also revised its contact-tracing policy to focus more on high-risk individuals.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog