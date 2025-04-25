Tokyo rice prices up over 90% in April, marking record on-year rise

Rice prices in Tokyo surged more than 90 percent in April from a year earlier, despite recent stockpile releases by the government aimed at boosting supply to stabilize the staple food market, official data showed Friday.

The 93.8 percent rise, following an 89.6 percent increase in March, marked the biggest year-on-year increase since comparable data became available in 1971, according to the internal affairs ministry's consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards.

Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, rose 3.4 percent in Tokyo in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The gauge, regarded as an indicator of nationwide trends, posted a 2.4 percent gain in the previous month.

Rice prices remain on an upward trend as soaring production costs driven by inflation and booming inbound tourism have pushed up consumption.

© KYODO