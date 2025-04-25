 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman picks up a bag of rice in a Tokyo supermarket. Image: iStock/Hakase_
national

Tokyo rice prices up over 90% in April, marking record on-year rise

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rice prices in Tokyo surged more than 90 percent in April from a year earlier, despite recent stockpile releases by the government aimed at boosting supply to stabilize the staple food market, official data showed Friday.

The 93.8 percent rise, following an 89.6 percent increase in March, marked the biggest year-on-year increase since comparable data became available in 1971, according to the internal affairs ministry's consumer price index for Tokyo's 23 wards.

Core consumer prices, excluding volatile fresh food, rose 3.4 percent in Tokyo in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said. The gauge, regarded as an indicator of nationwide trends, posted a 2.4 percent gain in the previous month.

Rice prices remain on an upward trend as soaring production costs driven by inflation and booming inbound tourism have pushed up consumption.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Soba: An Introduction to Japanese Buckwheat Noodles

Savvy Tokyo

Events

2025 Golden Week Events in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tanto Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Onsen Etiquette: Things To Know Before Using Japan’s Hot Springs & Public Baths

Savvy Tokyo

Yakitori: An Introduction To Japanese Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo

How to Avoid Golden Week Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Sushi & Sashimi: An Introduction To Japanese Raw Fish Dishes

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Flea Markets, Antique Fairs & Annual Events

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make the Most of Your Commute in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break-Up With Your Partner in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo