Tokyo riot police officer dies after apparently shooting himself

A 25-year-old riot police officer from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department died after apparently shooting himself on a street on Wednesday.

According to police, Toshiya Tamura shot himself with his own handgun at around 3:30 a.m. in Chiyoda Ward, Fuji TV reported. He had been on guard duty near the headquarters of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan (Chongryon) and was walking back to his car after his shift ended when he is believed to have shot himself.

A passerby reported that an officer was lying near a park, bleeding from a head wound. Tamura was taken to hospital where he died at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police said he had died from a single bullet wound to his head.

Police said there was no suicide note and are investigating whether he had any issues leading that might have led to his suicide.

