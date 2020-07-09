Tokyo riot police officer dies after apparently shooting himself

A 25-year-old riot police officer from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department died after apparently shooting himself on a street on Wednesday.
According to police, Toshiya Tamura shot himself with his own handgun at around 3:30 a.m. in Chiyoda Ward, Fuji TV reported. He had been on guard duty near the headquarters of the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan (Chongryon) and was walking back to his car after his shift ended when he is believed to have shot himself.
A passerby reported that an officer was lying near a park, bleeding from a head wound. Tamura was taken to hospital where he died at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police said he had died from a single bullet wound to his head.
Police said there was no suicide note and are investigating whether he had any issues leading that might have led to his suicide.© Japan Today
Michael Machida
This makes no sense at all. There is much more to this story that is not being reported. There are no details. Why would someone work the entire shift, then at the end of the shift, decided to shoot one-self in the head? Am I way off base here? Did someone take his gun and shoot him? Was something going on after work that he did not want to go back to?