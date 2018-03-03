Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The school has faced a storm of public and social media criticism over its decision to adopt the designer uniforms Photo: AFP/File
national

Tokyo school hires guards after Armani uniform furor

By Toru Yamanaka
TOKYO

A Tokyo school that hit international headlines for introducing an Armani-branded uniform has been forced to hire security guards after several students faced harassment over the pricey kit.

Taimei Elementary School in Tokyo's wealthy Ginza district brought in professional guards this week after at least three of its pupils encountered abusive strangers who pulled their uniforms or asked if they were students of the school, a local district spokeswoman told AFP.

Japan boasts extremely safe streets, and guards are rarely seen at school grounds.

"Security guards are patrolling area streets that pupils use in the morning and when they go home," the spokeswoman said on condition of anonymity. "This is about student safety."

The school has faced a storm of public and online criticism over its decision to adopt the designer uniforms from April, with a full set costing parents around 80,000 yen.

While the school says the new uniforms are not mandatory, critics said parents would feel compelled to buy them to ensure their children were not left out.

Since the decision caught media attention earlier this year, at least one pupil was confronted by a strange adult who pulled the child's uniform, saying "Is this Armani?" the spokeswoman said.

In two other cases, strangers asked pupils if they were from the school, she added.

The school administration reportedly said the outfits were a bid to tie the 150-year-old school to the upscale Ginza district where it is located.

The uniform features sharply tailored blazers as well as add-ons like bags that can push the total set's cost to around 90,000 yen, a price critics said was too expensive for uniforms for fast-growing children.

Poor kids. The utter lack of common sense in this country at times is staggering.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

gokai_wo_manekuToday  07:06 am JST

I know what people are thinking. In Japan, a school hires guards to protect students from being harrassed for wearing Armani made school uniforms. In the US, schools are hiring guards to protect students from being slaughtered.

I couldn't agree more.

They say every human on earth has at most 6 degrees of separation from actor Kevin Bacon.

What goes without saying is that every story in the news has at most 2 degrees of separation from the fact that America is a rotten, terrible, racist, violent, no-good place.

And no more than 3 degrees of separation from being Trump's fault.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Alfie Noakes

This isn’t about a country. This is probably an exaggerated response to an exaggerated problem. That’s how Japan does in general. You are usually full of the anti-Japan spew and this is just another opportunity for you to get your gripe on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

