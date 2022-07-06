Tokyo school swaps fresh fruit for jelly as food prices soar

For months, Kazumi Sato, a nutritionist at a middle school in eastern Tokyo, has received notices about hikes in ingredient prices.
Mindful of the economic hardships many of the students' families face, local authorities are loath to pass the burden of pricier school lunches on to them. For Sato, that has meant constantly adjusting lunch recipes so that Senju Aoba Junior High School's kitchen can stay within budget.
"I try to include seasonal fruits once or twice a month, but it's difficult to do it frequently," she told Reuters at the school.
Sato says she substitutes fresh fruit, which is expensive in Japan, with jelly or a sliver of hand-made cake. She's taken to using lots of bean sprouts as a cheap alternative wherever possible, but worries she'll run out of ideas if prices keep rising.
"I don't want to disappoint the children with what they might feel is a sad meal," she said.
Inflation is becoming an increasingly political issue in Japan, a country unaccustomed to steep price rises, and many households are feeling the squeeze.
For schools, soaring food prices affect an important source of sustenance for lower income Japanese families.
These days, Sato says, an 18-liter can of cooking oil costs 1,750 yen more than it did a year ago, while the price of onions has doubled. The government imposes strict nutritional requirements for public schools, so there's only so much nutritionists can do before schools are forced to raise prices on families.
Authorities want to avoid that, knowing poorer families will skimp on nutritious meals at home. Some children return to school from summer break visibly skinnier, educators and public officials say.
In Tokyo's Adachi ward, lunches at public middle schools cost 334 yen, of which 303 yen is covered by families.
As part of relief measures, the national government said in April it would provide funds to help schools absorb some of the rising costs for meals. Adachi ward plans to use those, and its own extra budget, to avoid passing the burden on to families.
But Sato worries about the prospect of further energy and food price hikes, especially towards the end of the school year when the allocated funds start to run out.
"The rainy season ended earlier this year, so there may be a big impact on vegetables," she said. "I'm worried about what prices will be like in the fall and beyond."© Thomson Reuters 2022.
12 Comments
Nero Archangel
So, they decided to save money on children? The very same children they claim they don't have enough of due to low birthrate.. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, the "logic" of Japan.
dagon
Sato says she substitutes fresh fruit, which is expensive in Japan, with jelly or a sliver of hand-made cake
'Ketchup is a vegetable '
Why in these wealthy G7 nations the leading victims of economic hardship are children's nutrition?
Not the billions in international aid, subsidies for tourism or oil companies or things like that?
divinda
Children don't vote.
Gazman
Some children return to school from summer break visibly skinnier’….this quite often is not from a poor diet in the summer. My 10yo lost a lot of weight last summer, he was eating 4 large meals a day but spent every day playing basketball/football/swimming. Most active kids will lose weight over the summer.
obladi
Japanese food is still generally healthier than that in the US. So, not a great step to withold fresh fruit, but not the end of the world either.
Hiro
Jelly is delicious. And pretty sure a lots of kids agree with that too.
Asiaman7
The photos show each of the children with a nice wedge of watermelon, and the original article on the Reuters site indicates that the photos were taken last week. So the children are obviously getting their fruit.
Alan Bogglesworth
Why are all the children awkwardly sitting at their own table like that? Looks kind of weird ?
virusrex
So the government already gave up in keeping the people out of poverty, so now thier much more humble goal is to use the school lunchs as a charity to compensate?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
@oblandi
Why the heck are you comparing this to the USA ?
Does the article mention the USA ?
It has absolutely nothing to do with the USA.
bass4funk
That is not always true. There are a lot of things that Japanese kids eat that one could is not healthy. It all boils down to what you serve, but the US definitely has a bigger variety and selection of fruits and vegetables compared to Japan.
Yrral
USDA give aid to school district,lots of students in some school,get free lunches, sometimes more than 90 percentage of the students qualify Google USDA Free School Lunch