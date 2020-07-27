Tokyo reports 131 new coronavirus cases; under 200 for 1st time in week

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 131 new cases of coronavirus infection, marking the first time in seven days that the capital's single-day tally has totaled fewer than 200.
With the latest figure, the number of coronavirus cases this month reached 5,120, accounting for around 45 percent of Tokyo's cumulative total of 11,345.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike disclosed the daily figure, down from 239 on Sunday, amid growing concern about a recent surge of infections in the capital and other parts of Japan.
The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.
Koike had urged Tokyo residents to avoid nonessential outings during a four-day holiday through Sunday. But the capital has seen single-day new infections in the triple digits on all but two days of July, with Thursday's 366 a record high.
The metropolitan government raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading," in mid-July.© KYODO
10 Comments
Reckless
Fantastic news! Trending down.
Larr Flint
Great job Shinzō Abe thank you!
Monty
Cases rise, cases fall,...cases rise again, cases fall again...live with it!
Do your best personal prevention and you will be fine.
Tobias J Gibson
If these tests are from 3 days ago, it may be relevant to note that 864 tests were conducted on 7/24:
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/
Fighto!
One day of results is NOT statistically a trend.
klausdorth
In another online paper it said
"Koike told reporters earlier Monday that the figure was relatively low because of a relatively small number of tests carried out."
There you got it, at least she tells people (more or less) what's going on.
divinda
yeah, the 4 day weekend when clinics closed and doctors "Went To Travel" has nothing to do with this.
rainyday
Yay another Monday another false hope that lower reporting over the weekend is an actual trend rather than just lower reporting over the weekend!
afewtoomany
Yeah, I thought we established that last week
Fiddlers
Even we get good news most people here seem to only want to see bad news. These numbers will go up and down so we need to learn how to live with it and if you are worried then stay home and lock down yourself.
Monty
@Fiddlers
100% agree