Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo reports 131 new coronavirus cases; under 200 for 1st time in week

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government on Monday reported 131 new cases of coronavirus infection, marking the first time in seven days that the capital's single-day tally has totaled fewer than 200.

With the latest figure, the number of coronavirus cases this month reached 5,120, accounting for around 45 percent of Tokyo's cumulative total of 11,345.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike disclosed the daily figure, down from 239 on Sunday, amid growing concern about a recent surge of infections in the capital and other parts of Japan.

The daily figures announced by the metropolitan government reflect the most recent totals reported by health authorities and medical institutions in the capital.

Koike had urged Tokyo residents to avoid nonessential outings during a four-day holiday through Sunday. But the capital has seen single-day new infections in the triple digits on all but two days of July, with Thursday's 366 a record high.

The metropolitan government raised its pandemic alert to the highest of four levels, meaning "infections are spreading," in mid-July.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

10 Comments
Login to comment

Fantastic news! Trending down.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Great job Shinzō Abe thank you!

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

Cases rise, cases fall,...cases rise again, cases fall again...live with it!

Do your best personal prevention and you will be fine.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

If these tests are from 3 days ago, it may be relevant to note that 864 tests were conducted on 7/24:

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Fantastic news! Trending down.

One day of results is NOT statistically a trend.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

In another online paper it said

"Koike told reporters earlier Monday that the figure was relatively low because of a relatively small number of tests carried out."

There you got it, at least she tells people (more or less) what's going on.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

yeah, the 4 day weekend when clinics closed and doctors "Went To Travel" has nothing to do with this.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yay another Monday another false hope that lower reporting over the weekend is an actual trend rather than just lower reporting over the weekend!

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Yeah, I thought we established that last week

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Even we get good news most people here seem to only want to see bad news. These numbers will go up and down so we need to learn how to live with it and if you are worried then stay home and lock down yourself.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

@Fiddlers

100% agree

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog