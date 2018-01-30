About 4,000 homeless in Tokyo believed to be sleeping in 24-hour cafes on any weeknight

As many as 4,000 homeless people may be finding shelter at 24-hour internet and manga cafes in Tokyo on any given weekday, the first survey on the issue by the metropolitan government showed Monday.
Over 70%, or about 3,000, are estimated to be temporary workers. The most common age of the so-called cyber homeless are people in their 30s and 50s, accounting for 38.5% and 27.9%, respectively, according to the survey.
A metropolitan government official said many of the homeless in their 30s likely lost their jobs in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, while many of those in their 50s were homeless because finding work is more difficult for them compared with younger people.
The survey was conducted between November 2016 and January 2017 at 502 internet and manga cafes open around the clock in Tokyo, of which 222 responded.
Of the 946 people surveyed while spending a night in a cafe, 37.1% said they were there while on a personal or business trip, followed by 25.8% who said they did not have a permanent address and needed a place to sleep.
Based on figures provided by the cafes surveyed, the metropolitan government estimates 15,300 people spend a night in the city's cafes in any given week, with 4,000 of them homeless.
The Tokyo government also interviewed 363 cafe users who have no permanent residence and found that 43.8% also have slept on the street. The largest group, 46.8%, said their monthly income ranged from 110,000 yen to 150,000 yen, while 10.7% said they had no income at all.© KYODO
JeffLee
They're not really "cafes." They are accomodation with private sleeping facilities. If you're "homeless," then these are a boon.
Bintaro
Better than to sleep in the street, but still...
Are there no homeless shelters in Japan ?
Maria
There are shelters, but from what little I know (and correct me where I am wrong), the period of stay is limited to a week; the reveille and curfew are ridiculously early, and rules are extremely strict. All this chafes with those who have enough crap to deal with.
24-hour internet cafes, with a variety of accommodations, hot drinks, and showers, are a huge benefit to those in need. You'd think the govt. would follow their lead.
sf2k
probably the tip of the iceberg
Alfie Noakes
I saw a whole bunch of homeless people sleeping rough under the highway bridges near the canals in Kayabacho last night. It was the first time I'd seen any in central Tokyo for a while.
kurisupisu
Not only Tokyo but Osaka,Kobe,Fukuoka etc have large numbers too.
The Big Issue sellers are one sign of the numbers actively trying to fend for themselves but many others are not so lucky.....
Maria
Poor sods will have to pick up sticks and move away from Tokyo or risk forcible movement as 2020 draws nearer. Never mind that we have so many homeless here, that problem is far less serious than the embarrassment visitors to the games seeing these tented cities. The govt.'s priorities are messed up.
bosphorus
The number of jobless and homeless people will be only increasing in the future unless we don't introduce Universal Basic Income for all citizens and permanent residents. There are lots of empty homes in Japan, and there are many people who cannot afford living in them. UBI will make our economy and society much healthier.
sensei258
I give thanks every time I come home, open the door to my mansion, feel the warmth, and smell dinner cooking.
nakanoguy01
why shouldn't there be strict rules at a homeless shelter? this isn't supposed to be a vacation for them. since a large percentage of homeless people choose to be homeless and have mental issues, unless strict rules are enforced, all sorts of problems can arise.
building sufficient homeless shelters is always difficult. lots of times, the available space is far from the city center, where homeless people don't want to go. and trying to build them in central locations becomes a NIMBY issue.
Randy LaBotte
I spent the first 50 years of my life in a 'homeless' filled city (San Francisco, Ca. USA) and I know that this is a very layered issue. Joblessness, mental illness, drug/alcohol dependence and capitalism (winners and losers) all play a major role to homelessness. FYI, I always see homeless people in Japan but I know what they look like, it seems that Japanese people don't.
plasticmonkey
Some of them do work hard, but are so heavily in debt they can't get out of the hole. Others can't work because they're infirm or have severe mental illness. These are broken people.
The world is not so simple. Stop blaming the homeless for their condition. I can guarantee you not a single one of them enjoys being where they are. Show a little compassion.
Nan Ferra
Maybe it's time for a homeless Olympics, or better yet, have 10% of all broadcasting revenues dedicate to helping homeless in host cities!
Cricky
To say someone chooses, thousands choose, to be homeless says a lot about empathy levels, if there is a level there at all. As the artical says many are in their prime 30s working earning ¥110,000 a month. Less tax ( spent on, poverty in other countries... ) That after food, leaves nothing for rent. Then there is a woeful lack in mental health help. Life is fickle and one incident can rip the rug out from under you. If you have no family back up, a mental issue, hello bridge. There but for the grace of the Gods an I.
Matt Hartwell
Sad to see.
I would have expected a lot more than 4000 to be perfectly honest.
Go to Sydney and it would be at least that and its a city 1/3 the size of Tokyo in terms of population.
I agree.
bones
Would not be surprised if they started locking these people up a few months before the Olympic Games!
DaDude
I worked for about 2-3 years as an intake person for the winter homeless shelter association in my town. I was the person at the desk and signed them in then got to have dinner with everyone. Most of the people got their monthly welfare check then would stay in a motel for $30-$40/night for a few nights per month. These manga cafes can be half the price or less. I would love to go back and tell them about how cheap these cafes are.
BurakuminDes
The article mentions 4000 people estimated to be sleeping inside internet/manga cafes in Tokyo. The number of homeless sleeping in parks, stairwells, subway stations, underpasses and railway tunnels is not mentioned - but would be substantially higher.
maybeperhapsyes
No excuse for anyone to be homeless in this age.
Granted, some choose to be. Yeah really, some do.
Others may have mental issues. Find out who they are and give them help!
The ones who have just lucked out. C'mon...open some shelters. get them out helping in the community. Give them a living wage.
Kaerimashita
Better than being on the street or in a plastic tent town.
Bet as 2020 approaches some form of "clean up" will take place.
Cricky
shelter? this isn't supposed to be a vacation for them. since a large percentage of homeless people choose to be homeless.
where did you learn that? Thousands choose to sleep outside in winter? Is there a therapeutic reason? As for describing a shelter as a "vacation"? I'm sorry you've had such bad experiences on your vacations.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
As Phil Collins once sang WRT this issue: "Oh, think twice, cos it's another day for you and me in paradise..."
Kniknaknokkaer
We will only see more of this unfortunately, the working poor and the homeless.
The current climate of rising living costs and stagnant wages (or lower than 10 years ago in the UK) just doesn't add up. My hometown in the UK, Brighton, has seen a 24% increase in homelessness from the same period in 2016. A 24% increase! It has the second highest rate of UK homelessness only to London but with a fraction of the population! This seems to be happening all over the place and must be stopped.
Goodlucktoyou
Been homeless, a littlte rich. Now a little comfortable.
Only been once to an internet cafe in Osaka because I miss the train、 it was so comfortable it's much better than staying in the day workers Hotel in places like nishinari in Osaka.
I doubt this article that states that day workers can earn more than 110,000 Yen a month. Homeless day workers have to go to the meeting point and they don't know the destination and the pay is just maybe 2000 yen to $5,000 in one day but they can't get a job every day, just sometimes
Cricky
Meanwhile the stock exchange soars, balanced by poverty soaring. Unemployed?, work harder??? The unfairness these people are feeling first, might just be a warning for us all. Don't judge a book by its cover, read the book first then make a decision. As a Society is it not too much to ask that those among us that need help receive it. Big corporations get tax payer money for R&D but pay no tax themselves. The government ceased funding for factories that employed special people. Marginalising further those that simply wanted to work. It's no wonder more and more people require assistance. Or they can live in cafes and the street.
cwhite
These people have no obligations so really not as hard compared to say a single mother with two kids. I wouldn’t even call them homeless if they’re able to pay for a roof over their head and most probably do have a family home somewhere regardless if they never want to return. Help the working poor families first by changing the rights for employees and change the part time haken mentality of corporations.
B.l. Sharma
Yuriko Koike should construct shelters for homeless poor people in Tokyo and Japanese government in other cities of Japan where such people can take shelter in cold winter nights.
Andrew Crisp
There were so many homeless people sleeping by a river in Osaka I thought it was a camp out - things have seriously gotten bad for the average Japanese since the property crash of 1990's.
Goodlucktoyou
How about the big companies take these homeless people and put them in the company accommodation. Then they can work for maybe 300 Yen an hour but the company keeps the 100 yen then after 2 years they will have lots of money they can go out and they have some job experience they can become a part of society again