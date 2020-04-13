Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION
national

Tokyo reports 91 new cases of coronavirus infections

3 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Japan's media reported, as the tally of infections in the country's capital continues to rise.

Monday's figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from Sunday, when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

3 Comments
Ah Tokyo. Never been there. Meanwhile Osaka endures but I’ll look elsewhere for news of it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Excellent, Numbers down.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Only a fraction of those really infected.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Guess that's not the final count for today. Waiting for more news concerning this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How can they say this. They can get results the same day as testing? The tests results coming out today are from 1-2 weeks ago. Aren't they?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

