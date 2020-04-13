Tokyo reports 91 new cases of coronavirus infections

Tokyo saw 91 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, Japan's media reported, as the tally of infections in the country's capital continues to rise.
Monday's figure showed a decrease in the rate of daily infections from Sunday, when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 166 new cases. Last week the city announced a state of emergency, requesting residents to stay indoors as much as possible.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
shallots
Ah Tokyo. Never been there. Meanwhile Osaka endures but I’ll look elsewhere for news of it.
Tom
Excellent, Numbers down.
Badge213
Only a fraction of those really infected.
klausdorth
Guess that's not the final count for today. Waiting for more news concerning this.
since1981
How can they say this. They can get results the same day as testing? The tests results coming out today are from 1-2 weeks ago. Aren't they?