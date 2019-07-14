Tokyo sees record 18th straight day with little sunshine

The Tokyo metropolitan region experienced another cloudy and rainy day on Monday, marking the 18th straight day in which the country’s capital has seen less than three hours of sunshine per day.
Tokyo has not experienced such a spell of overcast weather since 1988, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The agency said the average amount of sunshine during the past 18 days has been 2.8 hours.
On Monday, which is a national holiday — Umi no Hi or Marine Day — conditions were cloudy with some rain over much of eastern and northern Japan. More of the same is forecast for the rest of the week.
The meteorological agency said the rainy season started late this year. However, it said that temperatures in the Kanto region will be at average levels for July by the last week of the month.
Meanwhile, in southwestern Japan, temperatures topped 31 degrees Monday in Saga, Kumamoto and Yamaguchi cities, about average for this time of year.
Reckless
I just went to a local pool in Yokohama but it was closed due to low temperature. Super bummed out.
Spitfire
To be honest,I would rather have these slightly dark but comfortable temperature days than the normal double-whammy ones of 35 degrees plus with humidity hovering around the 90 mark.Once the hot weather hits everyone will miss these comfortable days.......a bit of drizzle/mist is far better than what it is normally like here at this time of year.I can still take my golden retriever our for an afternoon walk when that is impossible in normal Summers.
sensei258
I second that emotion.
JJ Jetplane
I’m jealous. Even during the rainy season, I’ve seen too much sunlight in Japan. Too hot. That sun burns. We should challenge these astronomers. I feel like Earth is now the 2nd rock from the sun.