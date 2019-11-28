Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A yakatabune cruises in Tokyo Bay. Photo: ©Mike Luk/©JNTO
national

Tokyo sightseeing boat firms fear damage to business during Olympics

6 Comments
TOKYO

Tourist boats operating in Tokyo Bay, including traditional roofed boats serving food and drinks, are worried that their business will be hurt when next summer's Olympics and Paralympics water games prevent them from operating on popular routes during the high season.

Measures to ensure security and water quality will limit their movements in the traditionally popular viewing spots off the Odaiba waterfront district, and boats will be forced to take new routes.

Between June 21 and Sept 20, Olympics organizers will bar boats from the area where they will place underwater filter screens which they say are crucial to preserve water quality and protect athletes from E.coli.

Traditional yakatabune boat companies make 60 to 70 percent of their annual profits between July and September. During that period, 70 to 80 such boats typically congregate in the area every night for cruises that show the Tokyo skyline and offer traditional cuisine.

"It is possible to remove the Odaiba course from our cruise options, but the effect will not be negligible," said Tsutomu Sato, the chairman of Tokyo Yakatabune Association, representing 35 yakatabune companies in the Tokyo area.

With fewer cruise options, yakatabune boats will be forced to squeeze through the same waterways as other tourist boats such as the Sumida River which runs through central Tokyo, increasing the risk of collisions.

Companies say they will also have to shoulder the cost of revising their website contents to reflect the changes in cruise options.

"I don't know if it will lead to a drop in the number of customers," Sato said, adding he is worried that some member companies may ask the association to find ways to help them ride out the tough times.

Waterbuses are also concerned. Tokyo Cruise Ship Co, a Tokyo waterbus company that transports visitors across Tokyo Bay between Odaiba Marine Park, Asakusa and Hinode Pier says that its high season will also coincide with the Olympics.

"We are still looking at how we could change our routes. We will cooperate with the Olympics and Paralympics organizers but we are worried about how this will affect our business," said a company official.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

I am worried my lifestyle is going to be hurt during the Olympics too! I am going to be "forced" into taking time off from work, and lose a regularly scheduled holiday as well!

These Olympics are a real pain in the but to everyone!

Hell let's just complain some more to get some cash from the JOC!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oh I BET they will make MORE money during the Olympics, particularly with all the tourists who want to take their rides!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Some economic impact is inevitable. Perhaps they need to get creative, include the Olympics in to their schedules and marketing in some way. Look for opportunities for profit rather than whinge over the inevitable (I an sounding like a Ferengi!).

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If it only Japan where those who make money from tourists bemoan an influx of tourists?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

If it only Japan where those who make money from tourists bemoan an influx of tourists?

They are bemoaning the potential loss of JAPANESE tourists. They dont want to deal with the "foreign" ones!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

How about stopping the poop from entering Tokyo Bay in the first place rather than filtering it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Many Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Fox Village

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog