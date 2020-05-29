Tokyo Skytree to reopen June 1 after 3-month closure

The operator of Tokyo Skytree, a popular tourist destination in the Japanese capital, said Friday it will reopen the landmark tower on Monday after a three-month closure due to the spread of coronavirus infections.

Tobu Tower Skytree Co said the 634-meter tower will reopen for shortened business hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in line with the Tokyo metropolitan government's decision to ease its business suspension request.

The facility operator will limit the use and occupancy of elevators to maintain social distancing and ask elementary schoolers or older visitors to wear face masks among other measures against the virus.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is easing the closure request in three steps after the central government lifted the state of emergency in Tokyo on Monday.

