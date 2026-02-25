Tokyo Skytree to restart operations Thursday after 5-hour elevator halt

Tokyo Skytree tower will restart operations on Thursday, days after 20 visitors were trapped in an elevator for more than five hours, the operator said as safety checks have been completed.

Tobu Tower Skytree Co said Wednesday the episode on Sunday was caused by damage to a bundle of wires connecting the control panel and elevator. The tourist attraction will open at 10 a.m. Thursday after preventive steps are taken.

"We sincerely apologize for causing inconveniences to our customers," Takashi Murayama, a company executive, said at a press conference.

According to Tobu Tower Skytree, two out of the four elevators stopped at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday while running between the entrance on the fourth floor and the 350-meter-high observation deck.

The descending elevator carrying 20 passengers, including two children, stopped about 30 meters above the ground, while the other ascending elevator had no visitors inside.

For the rescue, the elevator adjacent to the one that was stranded was positioned at the same height. A stainless panel was placed in between so that passengers were able to leave the stalled elevator from an emergency door on the side.

The company said the wires were caught up in the wheels of the equipment responsible for limiting swaying in the elevator and damaged, as the tower was buffeted by winds at the time of the incident.

The fuse of the control panel was blown, while the fuse for the other elevator was also damaged.

Tobu Tower Skytree decided to cover the wheels of the anti-sway equipment connected to three of the four elevators to prevent them from coming into contact.

The company said it will replace the wires of the elevator in which passengers were trapped and conduct a more detailed inspection before resuming its service.

