Tokyo startup opens Japanese-style kindergarten in Cambodia

A Tokyo-based startup has opened in Cambodia a Japanese-style kindergarten amid a shortage of teachers in the Southeast Asian country.

Wonderfy Inc, known for its cognitive development apps for young children with over three million users in more than 150 countries, launched the school in the capital Phnom Penh and plans to later expand operations nationwide.

In a ceremony marking the opening of the school last month, Kei Kawashima, chief creative officer of Wonderfy, said the kindergarten will offer lessons based on games, a strategy that has been praised by Cambodian officials.

Cambodia's education system has struggled in the aftermath of the killing by the 1975-79 Khmer Rouge regime of intellectuals including educators, according to the Cambodian government.

The country has just one public institution training kindergarten teachers, leading to a situation in which only 65 percent of 5-year-olds receive preschool education, according to Prak Kosal, director of the Department of Early Childhood Education of the Ministry of Education Youth, and Sport.

Daiki Watanabe, head of Wonderfy's local arm, said that in some areas, local residents without specialized training end up acting as teachers.

Wonderfy's kindergarten, led by a director with experience in early childhood education in Japan, is operating in partnership with Mammy's Family, a childcare provider based in the western Japan city of Matsuyama.

Since March, about 40 children, including Japanese nationals, aged 2 to 6 have enrolled. While English is the main language of instruction, Japanese-language lessons and app-based learning materials are also offered for those who wish them.

