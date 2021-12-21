Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo subway conductor reprimanded for posting photo of commuter on Twitter

TOKYO

Tokyo Metro Co says that a train conductor on duty photographed a passenger whom he thought was showing bad manners and then posted it on his Twitter account after his shift ended.

According to the subway operator, the conductor, who is in his 30s, used a tablet device for business purposes to photograph the passenger on the Yurakucho line running between Ichigaya and Nagatacho stations on Dec 14, Sankei Shimbun reported. He posted the photo on his Twitter account from his personal smartphone.

Since the photo reportedly showed the passenger’s face, the incident came to light after an acquaintance of the passenger contacted Tokyo Metro about the tweet on Sunday.

On Monday, the company released a public apology stating, “We will severely punish the conductor according to our company’s rules. We will also provide in-depth guidance and training to our employees and work to prevent a recurrence of this incident.”

