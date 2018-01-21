Snow falls on Tokyo, surrounding areas; flights disrupted

Tokyo and surrounding areas braced for snowfall expected on Monday, with the national weather agency warning of traffic system disruptions.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said snow is expected to fall in wide areas of western Japan through Monday evening and also in the country's northeastern Tohoku and eastern Kanto-Koshin regions, including the capital, from Monday afternoon to early morning Tuesday.
By 6 a.m. Tuesday, snowfalls could reach 30 centimeters in the Tohoku and Kanto-Koshin regions, 20 cm from the Hokuriku to Chugoku regions in central and western Japan, and 10 cm to 15 cm in northern Kyushu and Shikoku, the agency said.
Japan Airlines canceled more than 20 flights that were scheduled to depart Monday afternoon, affecting around 5,000 people.
According to the agency, a low atmospheric pressure system is moving above the sea south of Japan's archipelago and another low pressure system is expected to be generated above the Sea of Japan Monday night. With cold air expected to flow over Japan from Tuesday, a strong winter pressure pattern will continue until around Saturday, it said.
The Sea of Japan coast side of the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions is expected to have heavy snowfall from around Tuesday noon. Those areas and Hokkaido may see stormy weather with strong winds up to 126 kilometers per hour, the agency said.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
nakanoguy01
hope everyone has a safe commute back home. i know the trains are gonna be running extra slow today in tokyo because of this weather.
taj
At last, the sputtering sleet has turned to proper snow!! We will all get to go home early today!!
Nan Ferra
Not much snow in that picture?
Aly Rustom
Sigh. If only that were true...enjoy your early time off brother! But I still do love the snow.
Disillusioned
actually, I don’t think it will effect the trains in Tokyo this evening. However, tomorrow morning might be a very different scenario.
Bungle
You're not looking hard enough.