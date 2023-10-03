Tokyo Takarazuka Theater cancels performances after death of actress

The Takarazuka Revue, based in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, has cancelled its performance of “Singing Lovebirds” (“Oshidori Utagassen”) and “GRAND MIRAGE” at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater until Thursday.

The company, famous for its all-female musical troupe, announced the cancellation on its official website on Monday. The statement reads, “After carefully considering the mental and physical health of our performers, we determined it would be difficult to carry out the show safely.” Details of the next performances will be announced on Thursday.

The reason for the cancellation is believed to be the death of a 25-year-old actress affiliated with the troupe. She reportedly died in Takarazuka City on Sept 30. Police are investigating the possibility that the actress committed suicide.

Performances at the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Takarazuka were canceled from Oct 1 until Oct 8.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today