Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo Takarazuka Theater cancels performances after death of actress

1 Comment
TOKYO

The Takarazuka Revue, based in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, has cancelled its performance of “Singing Lovebirds” (“Oshidori Utagassen”) and “GRAND MIRAGE” at the Tokyo Takarazuka Theater until Thursday.

The company, famous for its all-female musical troupe, announced the cancellation on its official website on Monday. The statement reads, “After carefully considering the mental and physical health of our performers, we determined it would be difficult to carry out the show safely.” Details of the next performances will be announced on Thursday.

The reason for the cancellation is believed to be the death of a 25-year-old actress affiliated with the troupe. She reportedly died in Takarazuka City on Sept 30. Police are investigating the possibility that the actress committed suicide.

Performances at the Takarazuka Grand Theater in Takarazuka were canceled from Oct 1 until Oct 8.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Probably like high school baseball here… no one to sub.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oita Marine Palace (Umitamago) Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Mikimoto Pearl Island

GaijinPot Travel

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 2 – 8

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Married Men”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Restoring Antique Japanese Plates with Gold – Kintsugi

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Visit The Sites of Japan’s Historic Battles

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Asian Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Nara Deer Antler Cutting Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel