Tokyo taxi fares to rise for 1st time in 15 years

Taxi fares in Tokyo will rise for the first time in 15 years from the middle of October. The increased fares will be implemented in all 23 wards of Tokyo, as well as Musashino and Mitaka cities.

According to the transport ministry, the starting fare will go up from 420 yen for the first 1,052 meters to 500 yen for the first 1,096 meters. Currently, for 233 meters thereafter, the fare rises 80 yen. That will change to 100 yen per 250 meters.

The ministry said taxi companies had requested the fare increase due to the rising price of fuel.

