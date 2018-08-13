Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo government officials measure the surface temperature of a wet sidewalk in Tokyo on Monday as part of an experiment to see how effective spraying water would be in combating the scorching heat. Photo: KYODO
national

Tokyo tests water sprinklers to combat heat at 2020 Olympics

7 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo government tested sprinklers on the capital's street on Monday to see how effective spraying water is in countering scorching heat expected during the 2020 summer Olympics it will host.

The experiment, conducted on a pedestrian walkway along a road where competitive walking will be held during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, showed sprinkling water would keep temperatures on the street surface up to around 5 C cooler than the surrounding air temperature.

Heat has been a major concern for the games in Japan, where the temperature soared to a record high 41.1 C in July near Tokyo. The nation has already seen over 130 people die and 71,000 others taken to hospitals due to heatstroke or heat exhaustion between April 30 and Aug. 5.

The Tokyo metropolitan government tested hoses with holes used for farming in three different settings -- using sprinklers from 4 a.m., 7 a.m. and not using them at all.

Starting at 4 a.m. created some areas where the surface temperature was about 5 C lower than the air temperature, while other wetted locations also recorded temperatures between 27 C and 29 C even when the air temperature went over 30 C.

In areas where no water was sprinkled, the surface temperature eclipsed 30 C.

As it was cloudy when the experiment was conducted, a Tokyo official in charge of the experiment said, the results could be different if the weather is sunny.

Tokyo already plans to introduce mist showers and special pavements to reduce the road surface temperatures.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Look at all the trees and grass lining this street. What a waste. Construct a load of new buildings around this area, and have them open the doors while having the ACs on full-blast.

Plenty of oyajis in dodgy floral shirts and knocking off early on premium Friday will be more than glad to oversee it.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Hey maaaaaan, I paid all this money to get to the 20-20 Olympics only to get soaking wet through on the streeeeeeeeeeets man, one day a real storm will come. Coooooooooool.

NOT

-4 ( +3 / -7 )

@Listen, LOL. Yep. You’ll have to wear waterproofs to stay dry! Guess what? Waterproofs are.... HOT! Poor idea Hokkaido, there’s the answer.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

You’ll have to wear waterproofs to stay dry!

They can't be that stupid right? I assume they will sprinkle the road BEFORE the match, as you can see almost daily and anywhere, when people sprinkle the streets with a garden-hose, which btw I find is a huge waste of water.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

@Pap, they'd HAVE to continually sprinkle because if they don’t... ? With THAT sun beating down? You know what it’s like after a rain storm and THEN the sun comes out in August... SAUNA! Really bad idea, and as you say, massive waste of water.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

This is by the Imperial Palace.  Is the intention to spray to keep ordinary pedestrians cool?  Or are they testing to see if this works for an event like the Marathon?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

How about not holding the Olympics in August. Its as simple as that!

Move it to Oct like they did in 1964 Tokyo Olympics

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

