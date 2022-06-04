Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo to allow foreigners to work as beauticians for 1st time in Japan

TOKYO

The Tokyo metropolitan government will allow foreigners to work as beauticians from October using a national regulation scheme, marking the first time the country's beauty industry has been opened up to them.

Foreign citizens on student visas who have demonstrated skills to be beauticians and stylists at beauty schools in Japan will be allowed to work in the field for up to five years to gain experience.

"Japan's beauty industry is the best in the world. I want them to take the advanced techniques and hospitality skills they learn in Tokyo and share them with the world," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said at a Friday press conference.

From Oct 1, foreign students who meet skills requirements will be able to work at salons on "designated activities" visas allowed under the central government's so-called national strategic special zones scheme, a program aimed at supporting regional economic growth.

Tokyo will designate a support and supervisory organization for foreign beauticians in August, metropolitan government officials said.

