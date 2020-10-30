Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo to boost capacity of COVID-19 testing to over 60,000 per day

0 Comments
TOKYO

The capacity of novel coronavirus testing in Tokyo will be increased to about 65,000 per day by early December, Gov Yuriko Koike said Friday.

"We will make sure that necessary tests can be conducted swiftly," Koike told a press conference, referring to the plan that is part of preparations for the twin-threat of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus and seasonal influenza.

The increased capacity was calculated based on past data, with the metropolitan government estimating that there will be around 52,000 suspected flu patients with fever and about 13,000 suspected COVID-19 patients per day.

The capacity of coronavirus testing in Tokyo has been increased to about 25,000 per day from about 10,000 as of Oct 1.

The metropolitan government assumes the capital can conduct 46,000 COVID-19 tests per day by increasing the number of medical staff and working hours.

It believes the remaining cases will be covered by antibody tests using simple kits.

Suspected flu patients will first take flu tests, which provide results sooner. If they test negative, coronavirus testing will then be conducted.

As part of efforts to strengthen follow-up measures on those who test positive for the coronavirus, the metropolitan government plans to recruit about 100 nurses who will make arrangements for epidemiological surveys and examinations of people who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

Tokyo's coronavirus phone consultation service, which used to operate only at night and on holidays, became available 24 hours a day from Friday.

On Friday, 204 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tokyo, bringing the capital's cumulative total to 30,881, the most among Japan's 47 prefectures.

The average daily number of new cases in Tokyo over the previous seven days has remained almost flat at below 200.

As for the flu, so far this season, only four patients had been confirmed in the capital as of Sunday, significantly lower than at this same time last year, according to the metropolitan government.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

What kind of international joke is that ? 60,000, is that a boost ? Speechless.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

As part of efforts to strengthen follow-up measures on those who test positive for the coronavirus, the metropolitan government plans to recruit about 100 nurses who will make arrangements for epidemiological surveys and examinations of people who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients.

How is it possible to track the possibly infected in the Tokyo or Osaka rush hour?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Traveling With Kids: Making Cultural Activities More Exciting For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 31-November 1

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo