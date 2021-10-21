Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo, a city of 14 million people, has reported an average 47 new cases over the past week. Photo: AFP
national

Tokyo, Osaka to lift nightlife curbs from Monday as virus cases plunge

TOKYO

Tokyo will lift curbs on bar and restaurant opening hours as virus cases in the Japanese capital hit their lowest level this year, officials said Thursday.

It is the latest softening of virus restrictions in Japan, where cases have been in freefall for weeks, which experts ascribe to a rapid increase in the vaccination rate.

Nationwide, new infections have plunged from record highs of over 25,800 in August to under 400 in recent days.

And Tokyo, a city of 14 million people, has reported an average of 47 daily cases over the past week -- lows not seen since June 2020.

Osaka Prefecture will also lift restrictions from Oct 25, Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura said. Both the Osaka and Tokyo governments say they will ask restaurants and bars to limit the number of people who can sit together to four until Nov 30.

The country has never imposed a blanket lockdown, but for most of this year a virus state of emergency was in place in major cities and other areas, targeting alcohol sales and crowd sizes at large events -- including the Tokyo Olympics, held mostly behind closed doors.

The emergency measures ended three weeks ago, but some restrictions have remained, including Tokyo's restaurants and bars being asked to close by 9 p.m.

From Monday, establishments in the capital that take sufficient anti-infection measures will be free to open late, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said, after surrounding regions announced similar steps.

"Vaccination has been making great progress. We have seen cooperation with anti-infection measures. As a result, infections have been rapidly contained," she said at a meeting of city officials.

Although Japan's vaccine drive started later than in many other developed economies, around 68 percent of the population are now fully inoculated -- more than the United States' 57 percent.

The borders of the world's third largest economy remain shut to almost all foreign nationals, and mask-wearing is not mandatory but ubiquitous in public places.

However, experts urged people not to drop their guard, as signs of a rebound in new infections emerge in the nation's colder northern areas.

"Foreign countries that led the way in vaccination programs dramatically eased restrictions and saw rebounds (in new cases)," a panel of infectious disease experts who advise the government said in a recent document.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

I’m waiting for the draconian measures to stop before I get on a plane to Japan..,

Four maskless people close together talking in an enclosed dining establishment for two hours next to many other groups of four maskless talkers coming and going is somewhat akin to a two-hour somewhat uncrowded Yamanote train ride with maskless people talking — except that the train has a flow of fresh air through the open windows.

Great news! Now open the borders and get the tourist economy back on track!

Natural immunity in action :)

This measure comes as a relief but needs to be accompanied by a proof-of-vaccination requirement. "Chuto-hanpa," as the Japanese say.

These numbers are incredible. I just don't know what japan is doing right, whatever it is, they should share it

So now we have to go to nomikais with coworkers again? No way

Harris County Texas, has the best health care in the world, even they have a high number of Covid Google Harris County Usafacts

@ Jefflee won't happen .

