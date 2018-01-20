Tokyo to encourage foreign tourists to splurge on nightlife

The Tokyo metropolitan government will survey foreign tourists on what they enjoy about the city's nightlife, aiming to better cater to their interests while encouraging them to spend, a source said Saturday.
The central government, which is also considering a similar survey, is joining Tokyo authorities in stepping up efforts to increase tourist spending. Japan has seen a decline in the average expenditure per traveler in recent years, even as there has been a rapid increase in inbound visitor numbers.
The Tokyo government plans to spend up to 50 million yen to conduct the survey in fiscal 2018 on what foreign tourists like to do at night in the capital, the source said.
The survey results will be used to tailor information on the Tokyo government's website to promote a variety of popular spots to visit.
The number of foreign tourists surged 19.3% from the previous year to a record 28.69 million in 2017 and the Japanese government has a stated target of 40 million annual foreign visitors by 2020, the year Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics. Total spending by foreign visitors increased 17.8% in 2017 from a year earlier to a record 4.42 trillion yen.
But average spending per visitor fell 1.3% to 153,921 yen in 2017 following an 11.5% decrease the previous year. Chinese tourists, the largest source of foreign visitors to Japan who account for a fourth of the total, have cut back on spending.
Having a range of nighttime entertainment options is considered a key to increasing spending by foreign travelers.
The Japan Tourism Agency set up a panel last year to discuss how to encourage more tourists to visit restaurants, theaters and sports events at night. Spending by visitors to Japan for entertainment services related to culture, sports and recreation activities account for around 1% of their overall spending, much lower than the 8% by tourists to France and 10% by those to the United States, according to the agency.© KYODO
Yubaru
Damn, 50 MILLION yen for this? Aren't the answers quite obvious? I mean outside of a movie, or kabuki, or the occasional concert, folks, foreign or domestic pretty much go to the same types of establishments.
Waste of damn money!
WA4TKG
I can make this a whole lot easier on you to figure out.
Here’s your answer, the cost of ANYTHING is TOO high in Japan.
Period.
When you consider the cost of buying a can of soda from anywhere is practically a $1, US, or MORE than a $1AUS, I think it’s pretty obvious.
Nevermind actually EATING a dinner in a restaurant.
No wonder the lines in junk food restaurants is always LONG, no matter the type....with both foreign & domestic customers.
JeffLee
Get the industries that benefit directly to pay for the survey. My Tokyo municipal tax bill last year was the highest ever, and I don't want a repeat this year.
Cricky
50mil that's just one politicians base salery or 25 part time workers shared salery we will have to wait and see where the money goes. I'm pretty sure that surprisingly tourists eat at restaurants, visit temples, go shopping looking for quirky items. Or nappies some for the snow. Guess I just made 50mil yen.
since1981
Wonder how much of that 50 mil. goes into someone's pocket! Complete waste of tax payer's money. My wife and I traveled from LA to Grand Canyon (made it a 4 day 3 night drive) and the total cost of hotels, about 3-4,000 yen per night, (per room, not person) isn't even close to the cost of one night stay in and around Tokyo. They don't need to spend 50 mil. to research this! Don't government officials know how to use Google?