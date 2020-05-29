Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
An official banner of social distance awareness is attached on a window where a man and a woman are reflected in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Tokyo to further relax restrictions on Monday, Koike says

0 Comments
TOKYO

Curbs in Japan's capital of Tokyo to contain the coronavirus are to be eased further from Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, citing the recommendation of an advisory panel.

Cram schools, gyms, and theaters are among the facilities that will be allowed to reopen in a phased relaxation process, Koike told a news conference on Friday.

The city can "move to the next step of the phased easing of curbs, as long as Tokyo takes the necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus", she quoted the panel as having said.

Koike later confirmed in a nightly live broadcast that 22 people in Tokyo had tested positive for the virus on Friday, the first time the number has gone above 20 for 15 days, and noted that the number of new cases had been rising slightly in recent days.

"This is a little bit of a concern," she said, adding that the virus hasn't disappeared and people must remain vigilant. "I call on all those places that will be reopening to carry out thorough measures to prevent contagion."

Japan lifted its state of emergency for Tokyo this week, following a drop in daily infections. The country has recorded about 17,000 infections and some 900 deaths from the virus.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

How You Can Support Local Businesses in Japan During COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog

Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Tips To Build A Consistent Reading Habit

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Help Small Businesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo