 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo plans to make day care free for all preschool children starting in September Image: AFP/File
national

Tokyo to make daycare free to boost birthrate

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyo plans to make daycare free for all preschool children starting in September, the city governor has announced as part of efforts to boost Japan's low birthrate.

The move aims to reduce the financial burden on families by expanding a policy of free daycare for second-born and subsequent children to first-borns as well.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birthrates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan where the population has been declining for years.

"Japan is facing the crisis of a declining number of children, which isn't going away," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said as she announced the plan this week.

"There is no time to spare" to address the problem, she added, echoing warnings from the prime minister and other officials of a looming demographic crisis.

Japanese media said the policy in Tokyo, one of the world's biggest cities with a population of 14 million, is the first initiative of its kind at a regional level in Japan.

Public day care is currently available to working parents in Japan, but the national government is planning to widen access to all households.

Koike also said earlier this month that she wants to introduce a four-day workweek option for government staff in Tokyo as part of a nationwide push to encourage parenthood.

Japan has the world's second-oldest population after Monaco and the country's relatively strict immigration rules mean it faces growing labour shortages.

Koike, who has governed Tokyo since 2016, won a third term in July on vows to boost social welfare benefits while acknowledging challenges facing residents, such as inflation.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The History and Benefits of Baby Wearing in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Onsen Day Trips in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

food

Japanese Superfoods: Nukazuke

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Kimono

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Traveling

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

health

Undergoing Outpatient Surgery in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Holiday Food in Japan from Major Chains

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo