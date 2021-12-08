Tokyo to recognize same-sex partnership: Koike

Tokyo will move to recognize same-sex partnerships, Governor Yuriko Koike said, becoming the largest city in Japan to do so, as activists push for national recognition.
Japan is the only nation of the Group of Seven countries that does not recognize same-sex unions, and its constitution stipulates that "marriage shall be only with the mutual consent of both sexes".
But in recent years, local authorities across the country have made their own moves to recognize same-sex partnerships, and activists have filed lawsuits hoping to push the national government to reverse course.
"In response to the wishes of Tokyo residents and those concerned by this issue, we will draft a basic principle to recognize same-sex partnerships this fiscal year," Koike announced late Tuesday.
She added that the city planned to introduce the policy by the end of the following financial year, ending March 2023.
Activist group Marriage for All Japan welcomed the news in a tweet but noted "partnership doesn't have the same legal effects as marriage".
"National government, hurry up on (recognizing same-sex) marriage!" they added.
Tokyo's Shibuya district in 2015 became the first place in Japan to begin issuing symbolic "partnership" certificates to same-sex couples.
Many areas have followed suit, with activists saying 110 local governments now recognize same-sex partnerships, granting couples rights including the ability to visit a partner in hospital and rent property together.
But not all LGBT couples in Japan live in areas with such certificates -- and even those who have them find they are sometimes not recognized.
Last year, more than a dozen couples filed lawsuits across Japan challenging the constitutionality of the government's failure to recognize gay marriage.
In a landmark ruling in March this year, a court in northern Sapporo said Japan's failure to recognize same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, in a verdict hailed by campaigners as a major victory.
Opinion polls have generally found a majority in Japan back recognition of same-sex marriage, but the conservative ruling Liberal Democratic Party has been reluctant to push ahead with reforms.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been cautious on social hot-button issues and said during his party's leadership race this year that he had "not reached the point of accepting same-sex marriage".© 2021 AFP
14 Comments
Login to comment
John Noun
Fantastic news.
Welcome to the 21st Century Japan!
R. T.
Japan just tries to follow the US. Doesn't matter if it's something that makes sense or not.
Simian Lane
Cool. Light, love, and life. The bonus being we don’t need any more babies!
Maruko desu
It sounds like you're living in the 19th century. I am not gay but I support the rights, including marriage, for the LGBT community.
Lindsay
It’s still nearly 18 months before any decision will be made. There will be an election before then, hence the announcement. It should be noted that it only mentions ‘partnerships’. It doesn’t say anything about marriage. Japan has always been twenty years behind the rest of the world.
R. T.
"It sounds like you're living in the 19th century. I am not gay but I support the rights, including marriage, for the LGBT community"
Ok? What do you want? A candy?
Yotomaya
@Lindsay
Good point, but I don't think the proposal is going to be met with as much pushback as in many western countries. As hostile as some "conservative" politicians here have been to the LGBT+ community, the issue doesn't seem all too controversial. Next steps should be full marriage equality including adoption, but with the speed at which Japan's government bodies move, this unfortunately won't happen soon.
hattorikun
As much as I want to respect personal decision, this should not be encouraged.
GdTokyo
It's not a behavioral choice to be "encouraged". It is very simply who they are. This kind of ignorance is quite frankly, stunning.
John-San
For a country who's reproduction rate that is harmfully low already then encourage a group of people who can not reproduce is not very productive for their country reproductive rate. It a fact that you can not deny.
Iron Lad
Terrible news.
Iron Lad
@Lindsay
That's good news.
I hope it's true.
treble4punk
It is morally wrong to discriminate against people based on how they were born.
Non-heterosexual couples need the same rights that married heterosexual couples have (spouse visa, hospital visitation, paternity/maternity leave etc.)
treble4punk
Wow. Jaw dropping devoid of critical thinking on full display here.
hattorikun
“It's not a behavioral choice to be "encouraged". It is very simply who they are. This kind of ignorance is quite frankly, stunning.”
yes, quite stunning. Thanks for pointing that out. But I believe God creates the Man and Woman for a reason.