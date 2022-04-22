Tokyo to remove last trash cans from stations next month

Many people have been surprised by the paradox of Tokyo having very little litter but also very few trash cans. Finding a receptacle in the city is about to get even harder, though, as the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation has announced that it will be removing all trash cans from its stations, and very soon.
Trash cans were removed from stations on Tokyo Metro stations (Tokyo’s other subway network) in January.
The bureau says that its decision, which affects passengers using the Asakusa, Mita, Oedo, and Shinjuku subway lines, as well as the Nippori-Toneri Liner which connects Nippori and Minumadai-shinsuikoen stations, is a safety measure. “It is not possible for station staff to continually monitor the trash cans,” said the bureau in a statement. “We have resolved to remove all trash cans to strengthen countermeasures against terrorism and the like.”
In 2015, stations on the the Asakusa, Mita, Oedo, and Shinjuku lines (collectively known as the Toei Subway) switched to trash cans with clear plastic exterior sections, so that their contents could be seen, and also repositioned the containers so that they would always be visible by ticket gate employees. With no trash can-related incidents taking place in the time since, it’s unclear why the bureau would suddenly feel the need for enhanced precautions.
What is easier to see, though, is the economic benefit for the Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation. In 2021 the bureau says it spent 100 million yen on trash collection/removal. Choosing to eliminate that expense, especially in a country where the majority of the population will take their trash home with them rather than litter, probably wasn’t such a hard decision to make.
On the plus side, the recycle boxes for empty drink containers will remain in place next to the stations’ ubiquitous vending machines. All other trash receptacles, though, are going away on May 9.
Source: Nihon Keizai Shimbun via Otakomu
buffalo
cutting jobs!
Wobot
I doubt it's for security, more like saving money
Cheradenine Zakalwe
On the plus side, the recycle boxes for empty drink containers will remain in place next to the stations’ ubiquitous vending machines.
Recycle boxes in name only as passengers will put whatever unneeded items they have in them on their way.
SDCA
yeah good luck with that. We'll likely see more trash piled up in restrooms.
Luis David Yanez
Completely dumb.
This madness of removing trashcans started after the Tokyo terrorist attack by Asahara Shoko back in the 90s, because of some mostly irrational and unproven fear that there could put Sarin inside of trash cans and people around the trash can could die.
Now, almost 30 years after that, after all the propaganda of "carrying your own trash" that became so effective that people now think that is normal, then they can remove every single trash can so that they never have to deal with them anymore.
But as always, story repeats itself, the government pushes for some irrational measure based on an irrational fear which ends up becoming a permanent measure which is no longer related to the original reason why they were removed.
BackpackingNepal
This is very good about Japan. Your rubbish, you take home. Let the public place be clean full of good environment.
In London, lot of trash cans but full of litter that hasn't be picked up by the council cleaners for days because they are fed up. Even with trash cans, too many rubbish littering around, bad for your health, esp with children and dogs.
Mat
@Backpacking Nepal: Your statement is deeply flawed. You say that London has many trash bins, but they're not emptied because the people employed to do it don't want to. And this, in some way, is a reason to remove trash cans from Japan? Perhaps people could actually do the job they're being paid tax-payers money for?
antifun
The people will unite in civil disobedience and force a policy change by leaving their trash in stations... Wait... Forgot that we are in Japan.
justasking
I think this is better, I for one don't want to bring trash all the way to my house. But some people abuse these kind of things, like still throwing their trash even though it's full.
Problem will be, these same abusive people will just leave their trash somewhere hidden like the restroom.
Mickelicious
BS. They'll be shrink-wrapping passengers next.
ClippetyClop
They will still need staff to deal with trash, but instead of in one easy to deal with location the trash will be evenly distributed throughout the whole station. In toilets, on ledges, behind pillars, under seats, by jihanki, everywhere.
Many people are completely unable to transport their own trash for any time or distance whatsover and will selfishly make it 'Someone Else's Problem' immediately.
Alex
It’s just going to end up being covertly dumped in a 7/11 family mart or lawsons bin ….
purple_depressed_bacon
How absurd. Might as well remove the coin lockers too then. This feels less like a safety measure and more like a "we're trying to downsize and cut costs at the expense of commuters' convenience". Twats.
AgentX
Taxes going down with it?
The burden will only be moved onto kombini like it always has since the 90's...
daito_hak
BS excuse to justify how pathetically stingy they are. It’s just silly measure to reduce further their costs without any regard for consumer service quality and any consideration for the fact that since people are paying taxes, they deserve good public services including the availability of trash cans.
But the robots Japanese will throw a shoganai up into the air and continue to pay their due taxes without any sense of criticism.
zichi
Always a bad decision to remove trash bins.
zichi
Many konbini stores have also removed their trash bins.
Blacklabel
in the toilet or in the recycle bins next to the vending machines, thats where the trash will go next.
hattorikun
“Recycle boxes in name only as passengers will put whatever unneeded items they have in them on their way.”
perhaps selfish people do that. People that I know here don’t do that. I dont do that. Bring your trash home. Separate and recycle!
Bobo
Thats coz they dont wanna pay or organize garbo dudes to pick it up. The gov here are so cheap thats why parks are grassless as its no maintainance. Same as no trash cans. Tight asses
Alex
Has anyone else seen an uptick in the amount of trash people are leaving on trains these days? Particularly on or just below the seats themselves? I take four trains to get to work everyday, and it feels like it's starting to become a daily occurrence of finding trash on at least one of them. I'd say this stinginess on the train lines' part is already not turning out so well...