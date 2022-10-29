Tokyo trains ask people to refrain from wearing Halloween costumes that may scare other passengers

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

One of Tokyo’s major train operators has made a request ahead of Halloween: Please don’t get on the train wearing a costume that might scare people.

In an announcement from Keio Corporation, operator of the Keio line train network, the company says: “When going out to celebrate Halloween, please refrain from boarding the train while wearing costumes that may make other passengers feel uneasy or frightened.”

That might sound contrary to the very spirit of Halloween, which is all about drawing fun from fright, but Keio has some understandable concerns. On Halloween night last year (which fell on a Sunday), a man riding a Keio line train while dressed like Batman franchise villain the Joker stabbed another passenger in the chest and set the car on fire, resulting in 17 people requiring medical treatment. In a separate incident that took place this past summer, a man brandishing a sickle tried to force his way past employees into a Keio station.

Keio lines are some of the major pathways from those living in west Tokyo’s more affordable suburbs to get to Shibuya, which has earned a reputation as Japan’s biggest Halloween party venue, and for rowdy lawlessness during the celebrations, which is probably why the company felt the need to make special mention of being considerate to others while onboard its trains.

Keio acknowledges both the stabbing and sickle events in its “no scary costumes please” press release, though without explicitly prohibiting any specific costumes or props. That might make the rule sound pointless, but the company will also be increasing its number of security staff and patrols on Sunday and Monday, and the announcement is likely intended to make passengers aware of the possibility of being asked to comply with directions from employees to make the environment feel safe and secure for everyone onboard.

Source: Keio Corporation via IT Media

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Man dressed as Batman’s Joker commits stabbing/arson attack on Tokyo train on Halloween night

-- Huge crowds gather for Halloween in Japan despite calls to stay home【Photos】

-- Arson attempt by passenger on Japan’s Shinkansen shuts down bullet train line

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2022/10/28/please-refrain-from-wearing-halloween-costumes-that-may-scare-people-tokyo-trains-wisely-ask/

© Japan Today