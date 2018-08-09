Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyo unscathed as weakening typhoon heads north

1 Comment
TOKYO

Tokyo was unscathed on Thursday after a weakening typhoon brushed by it and headed north, pounding the coastline with rain and high winds, with scores of cancelled flights, and some power outages, in its wake.

Though typhoon Shanshan had been predicted to possibly make landfall near Tokyo, a northeasterly twist to its course kept it out at sea and spared the capital more than high winds and heavy rains, which had mostly dissipated by morning.

By late morning, the center of the storm was in the Pacific just off the city of Mito, about 100 km northeast of Tokyo, and set to weaken to a tropical storm strength within hours as it moves further east into the Pacific.

Around 100 domestic flights were cancelled and some trains, and there were about 2,000 households without power, but Tokyo's vast transportation system was operating mostly as usual.

Japan has suffered from one weather disaster after another in the last six weeks, including a deadly heatwave that has left at least 120 dead around the nation. The heat is set to return to Tokyo later on Thursday, with highs of 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) predicted for the next few days.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

So nothing happened in Tokyo. That is great to wake up to but it's becoming like the Boy Who Cried Wolf. This is the second typhoon in a row they got wrong. They need to get their weather reports more accurate or people will stop listening to them. Hope that never happens but ......

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog