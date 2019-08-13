Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of a conservative civic group chant slogans during an anti-Japan protest in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
national

Japan urges caution for citizens traveling to S Korea

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government has issued a travel advisory to Japanese citizens visiting South Korea, ahead of crucial anniversaries this week, urging them to be cautious about safety as ties between the neighbors worsen over trade and historical issues.

South Korea commemorates girls and women forced to work in Japan's wartime brothels on Wednesday and marks Thursday as a national day of liberation from Japanese rule, which ran from 1910 to 1945.

Japan's foreign ministry advised Japanese residents in South Korea and visitors to be careful and avoid areas in which Japan-related protests and gatherings are expected to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.

The ministry has issued similar travel advisories earlier this month ahead of protests expected near Japan's embassy or consulate in South Korea.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since a ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court last year that Japanese companies should compensate South Koreans who were conscripted as forced laborers during World War Two.

Japan hit back at South Korea on Tuesday for removing Tokyo's fast-track trade status, with the industry minister saying Seoul had failed to explain its reason for the latest move in an escalating trade row.

Seoul's action was a response to Japan's announcement this month that it was dropping South Korea from its own "white list" of countries that have enjoyed minimum trade restrictions, citing an erosion of trust.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

It is extremely dangerous and foolhardy for any Japanese to be in South Korea. Japanese tourists will be spotted easily on the streets and potentially harassed, bullied or even worse.

Good advice by the Abe Cabinet.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This travel advisory is completely unnecessary since Korea remains safe for Japanese tourists and there have been no safety incident involving Japanese visitors.

After all, Koreans have issues with the Abe administration and his rightwing supporters, not ordinary Japanese.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62cn9n_kWuk

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

@Ganbare Japan!

Japanese tourists will be spotted easily on the streets and potentially harassed, bullied or even worse.

Japanese tourists in the heart of Seoul right now says otherwise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62cn9n_kWuk

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It is extremely dangerous and foolhardy for any Japanese to be in South Korea. Japanese tourists will be spotted easily on the streets and potentially harassed, bullied or even worse.

Utter nonsense when there's been no reported attacks and Korean netizens themselves have been quite vocal that these protests are against the Japanese government and not Japanese citizens!

I'm not happy with how the Moon office has been encouraging the Anti Japan sentiment to gain the support of the nationalists. But don't lie and say that SK is unsafe for Japanese citizens right now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Top 3 Roppongi Exhibitions To See This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Fukuroi Enshu Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

How to Make Small Talk in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Festivals

Daimonji

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #43: Earthquake? This Cat DGAF

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining