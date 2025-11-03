Tokyo, western Japan experience northerly winds signaling start of winter

The first northerly wind, signaling the start of winter, blew in Tokyo and parts of western Japan on Monday, four days earlier than usual, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The kogarashi wind is defined by the Japan Meteorological Agency as the first strong northerly gust measuring at least 28.8 kilometers per hour observed between mid-October and the end of November. It marks the seasonal shift from autumn to winter.

Wind speeds of up to 64 kph were observed in Tokyo at 1:43 p.m. on Monday, while several cities in the Kinki region in western Japan also experienced strong winds on Monday, with up to 59 kph in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture, and 57 kph in Wakayama, among other areas.

© KYODO