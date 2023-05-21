Tokyu Kabukicho Tower backtracks on its gender-neutral toilets, rejigging them to appease public

On April 14, a new landmark called Tokyu Kabukicho Tower opened in Kabukicho in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward. The 53-floor entertainment and hotel complex is home to restaurants, bars, game centers, cinemas and even a club and live entertainment venue, but ever since it opened there’s been one thing making headlines more than anything else — the building’s gender-neutral toilets.
Like many parts of the world, the topic of gender-neutral toilets has become a subject of debate in Japan, with people wondering where the balance should lie between respecting the rights of transgender people and protecting women’s spaces. In Japan, however, where panty theft, upskirt photography and covert recording in female toilets is all too common, the debate over these types of restrooms is particularly divisive, so although the tower has gender-segregated restrooms on three of its four basement levels, it didn’t take long for members of the public to voice concerns for the safety of women in the gender-neutral restroom.
▼ The tower’s gender-neutral restroom — the largest restroom in the facility — is on the second floor, where many of the izakaya-style tavern-like restaurants are located.
While many have praised the tower for its forward-thinking and inclusive approach to its new bathroom facilities, some people have commented that the public backlash could’ve been avoided if they’d set up three types of separate toilets instead — female, male and gender-neutral, or “genderless” as the term is known in Japan.
When the tower opened, however, the gender-neutral bathroom (pictured below) contained only two types of toilets — “men’s urinals” and “others” (aka “cubicles”), which caused ripples with members of the public.
After being inundated with complaints from the public, the tower made the surprising decision to backtrack on its original design.
For the past month, the usage information panel at the entrance to the gender-neutral restroom has a sign pasted on it that reads: “under adjustment.”
“Under adjustment” indicates that the toilets are being redesigned, with a temporary fix in place for the moment. And what is the temporary fix?
▼ Partitions.
The existing facility now has a series of partitions segregating the toilets between male and female. This means the men’s urinals remain in operation as they were previously, but now the cubicles have been separated into two types: “female-dedicated” toilets, and “men’s dedicated/all-gender."
The name “genderless restroom” is still being used, but the new setup means it’s essentially a gender-segregated facility. Aside from the problem of calling the restroom something it technically isn’t, the partitions make the state-of-the-art facility look undeniably cheap.
While the concept of gender-neutral facilities is an admirable one that fits in with desires for a more inclusive and understanding society, it looks like more thought needs to be given to how they’re implemented in Japan to avoid them being eliminated in the face of public controversy.
Here’s hoping Tokyu Kabukicho Tower is able to come to some sort of permanent arrangement that caters to all its customers without causing distress.
badmoonrising
gender neutral should just use whatever toilet they can, depending on how they look and whether they can blend in or not.
divinda
A huge ball of ridiculousness that started rolling years ago during the architectural planning phase and now needs to be patched up with paper signs taped to the wall and hastily installed partitions.
Curious what the final plan will be and if they can somehow carve out space within this already fully occupied floor to make normal restrooms.
Antiquesaving
I don't understand the trans, every place has men's, women's and one toilet for men, women, parents and children, the disabled anyone needing it.
So they don't want the men's they don't want the women's then they can use the universal one.
But no that is to simple they cannot accept, because they must get us all to change and we most all accept we to are not what we know we are using logic.
The. Special people community wants to pretend that the rest are not 90+% heterosexual and the 2 genders male female biologically.
Garthgoyle
Can you imagine if South Korea (with the same amount of hentai crimes as JP) was too have genderless restrooms all over the the country? No female would ever feel safe again to use a public restroom.
girl_in_tokyo
Here's the thing. It's not transgender women or men who are upskirting, taking pictures, peeping, molesting, groping or raping women: it's ordinary, run-of-the mill, straight MEN. It's a certain type of man who is a danger to women; and having gender-neutral toilets where all straight cisgender men are allowed aboslutly does put women in danger.
This has nothing to do with transpeople at all, since they can just use the restroom of their gender. No fuss.
I'm in favor of gender neutral toilets with single-seats since I do not want straight cisgender men in a toilet where women are present.
I wouldn't personally care if gay men were in womens' toilets. That wouldn't fuss me at all. I've been going to gay bars and using the mens' there for years and years, and have never once felt weird about it. It's just not an issue.
Again, the issue is cisgender straigtht men, and the fact that it is people from that population who commit sex crimes in toilets.
Victoria Maude
But trans people wanted to use the washrooms that already existed. It’s cis people who made this into a huge issue. We’ve all used the washroom with a trans person and not known it.
BigP
It all ridiculous.
Antiquesaving
Who are these "CIS" people?
You mean actual men and women?
See how amazing it has become, they the trans want to be called men and women, but created a label to call actual women and men "CIS" .
Did I accept being called "CIS" did they ask us?
Funny how that works, if we call them what they don't want they get upset but they now have the power to decide what we are and you fall for it.
No one is stopping them from using the universal 3rd toilet in every public location.
Antiquesaving
Again this label.
Can I now use "d.ke" "f.g" "tr.ny"?
Funny you created a word to label us without our permission or acceptance and feel you have that right, why, what gives you the right to invent a major label for us?