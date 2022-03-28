Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Tokyu railway to be 1st in Japan to run all lines on green energy

0 Comments
TOKYO

Tokyu Corp said Monday it will run all its services entirely on energy from solar and other renewable sources beginning Friday, becoming the first Japanese railway operator to do so.

Tokyu said it will purchase so-called non-fossil certificates for electricity in use of all lines it runs in the Tokyo area, including the capital's bustling Shibuya Station, a move that will effectively cut the company's carbon dioxide emissions to zero.

Issued by the government, non-fossil certificates prove a certain amount of energy has been produced by renewable sources, and the certificates can be purchased by companies to offset the value of their own carbon emissions.

Through the action, reduced CO2 emissions by Tokyu will be equivalent to the amount produced by around 56,000 households a year.

Tokyu operates eight lines accounting for about 105 kilometers of rail tracks across Tokyo and neighboring Kanagawa Prefecture. Its Setagaya Line has been running on renewable energy generated by hydropower and geothermal power plants since 2019, with the eco-friendly initiative expanding to its remaining seven lines.

The increased costs of electricity procurement will not impact train fares, and Tokyu will also save energy in other ways such as by introducing new electricity-efficient train models to help absorb the costs, the operator said.

Tokyu said electricity consumption for its operations will total more than 350 million kilowatt-hours in fiscal 2022.

The operator plans to slash emissions by 46.2 percent in 2030 from 2019 levels and aims to cut them to virtually zero by 2050.

Tokyu also runs real estate and hotel businesses, and emissions from its railway sector make up about 30 percent of the company's overall annual carbon output.

Other rail companies are also beginning efforts to reduce emissions. Tobu Railway Co has said it will run its special express services between Tokyo's Asakusa tourist district and the resort town of Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture north of the capital on renewables from Friday.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Mar. 28-Apr. 3

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Bands Influenced by British Rock

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Co-Sleeping And Sexless Marriages’

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 National Parks Where You Can Explore Japan’s Great Outdoors

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Aogashima: A Natural Paradise, a Part of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Health

10 Japanese Superfoods to Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tsukuba Express

GaijinPot Blog